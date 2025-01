Southern Methodist has had the pattern of defeating the teams they are supposed to, but are searching for a marquee victory.

The two non-conference losses came against Butler and Mississippi State in November, with the one high-major victory against 12-6 LSU on Dec. 14.

SMU is off to a 5-3 start in the ACC, and are coming off losing 98-73 vs. Louisville on Jan. 21.

SMU (14-5 overall) plays at NC State (9-9, 2-5 ACC) at 12 p.m. Saturday on the CW Network.