Saint Louis has a two-game winning streak and the Wolfpack will be its first game of the season against a high major opponent.

NC State closes out the non-conference schedule against Saint Louis tonight on ACC Network Extra, and vs. Detroit on Dec. 23.

NC State doesn't have a great home non-conference slate, with 7-5 Saint Louis perhaps the stiffest test for the 7-3 Wolfpack.

Saint Louis has gotten off to a rough start from a health standpoint. Junior wing Gibson Jimerson, senior forward Tim Dalger and senior forward Terrence Hargrove anchor the squad.

Freshman point guard Cian Medley has shown promise and played for high-profile Camden (N.J.) High last year. Freshman center Bruce Zhang of Chongqing, China, is now joined by former two-time transfer Bradley Ezewiro at center.

Leading scorer Sincere Parker suffered a broken foot and hasn’t played since Nov. 16. The wing was averaging 17.3 points per game. Senior shooting guard Michael Meadows, a former starter at Eastern Washington and Portland, missed the last game.

Rankings

Saint Louis is No. 215 in the NET rankings, and NC State is No. 67.

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Billikens ranked No. 192 overall, and the Wolfpack are No. 54.

KenPom.com has Saint Louis at No. 198, and NCSU checks in at No. 71 this season.

RealtimeRPI.com has Saint Louis was ranked No. 92 in the country, and NC State is No. 42.

Shooting

Saint Louis is averaging 74.3 points per game, and shooting 44.4 percent from the field, 39.2 percent from three-point land and 72.5 free-throw percentage.

Jimerson is a sniper at 40.5 percent from beyond the arc, and has gone 30 of 74. Hargrove doesn’t have the same attempts — he’s gone 16 of 40 on three-pointers — and is at 40 percent. Medley is 8 of 21 on three-pointers for 38.1 percent.

Rebounding

SLU is averaging 33.1 rebounds per game and is a minus-4.2 rebounding margin.

Hargrove is averaging 6.3 rebounds per game and has 21 offensive rebounds, and Dalger is at 4.8 rebounds a contest.

Defense

The Billiken is allowing 74.9 points per game, and are shooting 44.9 percent from the field NS 32.6 percent from three-point land.

Hargrove has eight blocks and 10 steals, and both Medley and sophomore Kellen Thames have 13 steals apiece.

Depth

The depth took a hit with Parker’s injury, along with Meadows, and essentially play an eight-man rotation.

Well-traveled junior center Bradley Ezewiro made his debut in scoring 17 points and grabbing five rebounds in 19 minutes of action in the 75-74 win over Louisiana Tech. He was ineligible for being a two-time transfer, having gone to LSU and Georgetown previously. The 6-9, 265-pounder averaged 4.3 points and 3.5 rebounds in 12.1 minutes per game last year for the Hoyas.

Sophomore guard Larry Hughes II, the son of the former SLU and NBA player, and Thames bolster the perimeter. Thames is averaging 5.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, and is 6 of 10 off the bench. Hughes is chipping in five points a contest