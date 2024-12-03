Published Dec 3, 2024
NC State's scholarships by positions for 2025
The Wolfpack Central staff
NC State will be fine-tuning the roster over the next few months.

Here is a look at the scholarship players returning at each position group, with former walk-ons who are now on scholarship counted.

Offense

Quarterbacks (3)
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

12

Lex Thomas

5-11

195

R-Soph.

***

16

Cedrick Bailey

6-6

190

Soph.

****

Will Wilson

6-1

217

Fr.

***

Running backs/fullback (8)
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

3

Jordan Poole

6-0

230

R-Sr.

***

0

Kendrick Raphael

5-11

195

Jr.

****

20

Daylan Smothers

5-11

182

R-Soph.

****

26

Isiah Jones

5-8

193

R-Fr.

***

24

Jayden "Duke" Scott

5-10

212

R-Fr.

***

Kentrell Rinehart

6-2

220

Fr.

***

Grayson Rigdon

5-11

185

Fr.

***

R.J. Boyd

5-11

210

Fr.

***

Wide receivers (12)
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

84

Jakolbe Baldwin

6-0

192

R-Sr.

***

4

Dacari Collins

6-4

212

R-Sr.

****

21

Jalen Coit

5-11

173

R-Sr.

***

6

Wesley Grimes

6-2

185

Sr.

****

10

Kevin Concepcion

5-11

187

Jr.

****

5

Noah Rogers

6-2

200

R-Soph.

****

82

Keenan Jackson

6-3

180

Soph.

****

80

Terrell Anderson

6-2

185

Soph.

****

85

Jimmar Boston

5-11

180

R-Fr.

***

14

Jonathan Paylor

5-10

180

R-Fr.

****

83

Christian Zachary

6-3

178

R-Fr.

****

Je'rel Bolder

6-0

185

Fr.

****

Tight ends (4)
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

87

Dante Daniels

6-6

267

R-Sr.


15

Justin Joly

6-3

235

Sr.

**

Gus Ritchey

6-3

245

Fr.

***

Preston Douglas

6-3

225

Fr.

***

Offensive line (17)
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

75

Anthony Carter

6-3

305

R-Sr.

***

66

Matt McCabe

6-6

302

R-Sr.


76

Patrick Matan

6-4

302

R-Sr.

***

65

Jacarrius Peak

6-4

285

R-Jr.

***

55

Rylan Vann

6-1

285

R-Jr.

***

54

Valen Erickson

6-5

324

R-Jr.

***

79

Kamen Smith

6-5

316

R-Soph.

***

73

Darion Rivers

6-6

300

R-Soph.

***

70

Obadiah Obasuyi

6-6

312

R-Soph.

***

64

Rico Jackson

6-6

323

R-Soph.

***

60

Trenton Mitchell

6-5

290

Fr.

***

61

Tyler West

6-5

275

Fr.

***

50

Robby Martin

6-3

302

Fr.

***

Ta'Khyian Whitset

6-5

265

Fr.

***

Kage Payne

6-3

290

Fr.

***

Isaac Sowells

6-1

310

Fr.

***

Michael Gibbs

6-4

300

Fr.

***

Defense

Defensive line (11)
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

52

Chazz Wallace

6-2

300

R-Sr.

**

13

Travali Price

6-4

270

R-Sr.

***

44

Brandon Cleveland

6-4

300

Sr.

****


A.J. Prim

6-3

260

Jr.

***

88

Isaiah Shirley

6-3

273

R-Soph.

***

45

Joshua Alexander-Felton

6-3

255

R-Fr.

***

98

Justin Terrell

6-3

280

R-Fr.

***

92

Chase Bond

6-4

255

R-Fr.

**

Josiah Victor

6-2

280

Fr.

***

Omarian Abraham

6-2

280

Fr.

***

Colby Cronk

6-2

249

Fr.

***

Linebackers (9)
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

10

Caden Fordham

6-1

228

R-Sr.

***

0

Sean Brown

6-0

207

R-Sr.

**

36

Kelvon McBride

6-3

210

R-Soph.

***

34

Kamal Bonner

6-2

195

R-Soph.

***

31

Elijah Groves

6-4

210

R-Fr.

***

33

Cannon Lewis

6-2

225

R-Fr.

***

35

Zane Williams

5-11

220

R-Fr.

***

28

Joshua Ofor

6-1

220

R-Fr.

***

Terris Dudley

6-3

200

Fr.

**

Safeties/Nickel (10)
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

12

Devan Boykin

5-10

195

R-Sr.

***

14

Terrente Hinton

6-3

205

R-Sr.

***

30

Isaiah Crowell

5-10

182

R-Jr.

***

15

Tamarcus Cooley

5-11

205

R-Soph.

***

24

Zack Myers

6-1

188

R-Soph.

****

20

Daemon Fagan

6-3

190

R-Soph.

****

29

Brody Barnhardt

6-0

188

R-Fr.

***

26

Assaad Brown

6-0

182

R-Fr.

****

25

Ronnie Royal

5-9

173

R-Fr.

****

Tristan Teasdell

6-1

180

Fr.

***

Cornerbacks (7)
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

16

Devon Marshall

5-11

193

Sr.


22

Jackson Vick

5-11

182

R-Jr.

***

2

Brandon Cisse

6-0

182

Jr.

***

21

Jivan Baly

5-11

155

R-Fr.

***

Gerritt Kemp

6-3

180

Fr.

***

Cam Strong

6-1

170

Fr.

***

Caden Gordon

6-1

170

Fr.

**

Special Teams

Special teams (2)
No.NameHt.Wt.YearStars

98

Caden Noonkester

6-6

215

R-Sr.

94

Kanoah Vinesett

6-1

207

R-Jr.

