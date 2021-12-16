Scouting Richmond

NC State is one of four games being played Friday in the Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout. The Wolfpack face Richmond at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. The game will be on the ACC Network.

The big three of center Grant Golden , forward Tyler Burton and point guard Jacob Gilyard lead the way. Wing Nick Sherod is a former three-year starter, who missed last year with an ACL injury.

Richmond returns four starters from last year’s 13-8 squad, which is off to a 6-4 start this season.

Richmond, who was picked second in the preseason Atlantic-10 media poll, is still seeking a signature non-conference victory.

Richmond has played a pair of high major opponents, falling 86-80 to Maryland on Nov. 25, and losing 82-71 in overtime against Mississippi State on Nov. 27. The Spiders have also lost to Utah State and at Drake.

Rankings

Richmond is No. 99 in the NET rankings this season.

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Spiders currently ranked No. 44 overall, and NC State is No. 83.

KenPom.com has Richmond at No. 66, and NCSU checks in at No. 79.

RealtimeRPI.com has NC State ranked No. 119 in the country, and Richmond is No. 60.

Shooting

Richmond is shooting 46.3 percent from the field, 38.2 percent on three-pointers and 63.0 percent on free throws. Four players have made at least 13 three-pointers this season, with Gilyard making a team-high 28.

Forward Tyler Burton has gone 25 of 55 from three-point land for 45.5 percent, and Grant Golden is the rare stretch five, shooting 13 of 29 from beyond the arc for 44.8 percent. Nick Sherod off the bench has 205 career three-pointers and shooting 39.0 percent from three-point land.

Rebounding

Richmond is averaging 31.5 rebounds per game, and has been out-rebounded this season — 35.8 rebounds by its opponents. The Spiders have 71 offensive rebounds in 10 games.

Burton leads the squad with 6.6 rebounds per game, with Golden right behind at 5.7.

Defense

Opposing teams are shooting 46.4 percent from the field, 36.4 percent on three-pointers and 70.0 percent on free throws.

Gilyard has a staggering 391 career steels, which is the all-time mark NCAA history, and is averaging 3.3 steals per game this season. Richmond doesn’t have a shot-blocker, with Burton pacing the Spiders with seven blocked shots.

Depth

Richmond counts on three players off the bench — junior small forward Connor Crabtree, senior shooting guard Nick Sherod and senior post player Matt Grace, who is 6-9and 230 pounds.

The 6-4, 220-pound Sherod was a three-year starter in the past, but was out last year with an ACL tear. He is now coming off the bench. He averaged 12.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, and shot 43.8 percent on three-pointers in 2019-20. He has dipped to 7.1 points and 2.8 rebounds in 17.3 minutes per game, and he’s shooting 32.4 percent from the field and 36.0 percent on three-pointers.

Grace is averaging 3.8 points and 1.4 rebounds in 13.3 minutes per game this season. Crabtree is from Hillsborough (N.C.) Orange High, and spent a post-graduate year at Chatham (Va.) Hargrave Military Academy. He is averaging 3.4 points in 11.9 minutes per game.