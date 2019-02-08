'The Wolfpack won the first meeting 86-80 in Raleigh, with redshirt sophomore wing Devon Daniels, fifth-year senior wing Eric Lockett and redshirt sophomore center DJ Funderburk combining for 54 points off the bench.

NC State is aiming to snap a three-game losing streak at Pittsburgh at 2 p.m. Saturday. The slumping Panthers have lost six straight games and are 12-11 overall and 2-8 in the ACC. NCSU fell out of the top 25 polls and are 16-7 overall and 4-6 in the league.

Season Overview

Pittsburgh is one of five ACC teams with two league victories, and will need to scratch and claw down the stretch to get into the NIT.

The young nucleus of freshmen Xavier Johnson, Trey McGowens and Au’Diese Toney, plus sophomore Terrell Brown bode well for the Panthers’ future. NC State offered Johnson and McGowens at various points in their prep careers, and Toney hails from Fayetteville (N.C.) Trinity Christian.

The Panthers surprised Louisville with a 89-86 overtime home win Jan. 9, and also topped Florida State 75-62 at home Jan. 14. McGowens had 33 points against the Cardinals and 30 against the Seminoles.

Rankings

In the newly established NET rankings done by the NCAA, through games of Feb. 7, the Panthers are ranked No. 87 in the country. Kenpom.com has Pittsburgh at No. 74 in the country, and ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Panthers at No. 81.

The Tar Heels are ranked No. 136 in the old RPI formula used by the NCAA — according to RealTimeRPI.com.

For comparison, NC State is 21st in BPI, 34th in NET, 42nd in Kenpom.com and 123rd in RPI.

Shooting

The Panthers have four players who have launched at least 57 three-point attempts this season, but then two of those four are under 30 percent. Senior forward Jared Wilson-Frame has the green light from deep, with 151 of his 218 field-goal attempts from beyond the arc, and he’s connecting at 39.1 percent. Johnson has been surprisingly good during his freshman year, making 30 of 76 for 39.5 percent.

Pitt is seventh in the ACC in three-point field-goal percentage (32.9), but 12th from the floor at 43.3 percent. The Panthers up-tempo offense has led to 1,313 field-goal attempts, which is sixth in the league, but has also led to the most trips to the free-throw line. Pittsburgh has attempted an ACC-best 563 free throws, making 400 of them for 71.0 percent (which ranks 10th).

Rebounding

Freshman wing Au’Diese Toney leads Pittsburgh in rebounding at 5.8 boards per contest, despite being 6-6 and 210 pounds. Ten times he has grabbed at least seven rebounds in a game. Both Wilson-Frame and sophomore center Terrell Brown are averaging 4.8 rebounds a contest.

Pitt is minus-0.1 in rebounding margin, which is 10th in the ACC, and tied for sixth in the league with 37.6 boards per game. The Panthers are eighth in defensive rebounds a contest at 26.1, and seventh in the league in grabbing offensive boards.

Defense

Capel and crew have tried to hang their hats on the defensive end, and it’s aided by Brown averaging two blocks per game. He had nine blocks, 10 points and five rebounds in the 68-54 win over Colgate on Dec. 29, and had a five-game stretch (Dec. 29-Jan. 14) with a combined 26 blocks, including four against the Wolfpack.

The Panthers are fifth in the ACC in defensive field-goal percentage (39.9) and fourth in the league on teams trying to connect on three-pointers at 30.7 percent, one spot higher than NC State. Opposing have tried 544 three-point field goals, which is 89 more attempts than teams have tried against NC State.

Depth

The Panthers typically play four players off the bench, with perhaps senior guard Sidy N’Dir being the most explosive. The New Mexico State graduate transfer is averaging 5.5 points in 18.4 minutes per game, and is shooting 34.3 percent on three-pointers. He had 15 points in the loss at Wake Forest on Tuesday.

Wings Malik Ellison, a St. John’s transfer, and Khameron Davis have shown flashes. Davis in particular is an adept outside shooter, who is 9 of 29 from beyond the arc. Ellison, the son of former Louisville great Pervis Ellison, had eight points and eight boards against the Demon Deacons, and nine points and 11 rebounds in teh 65-56 loss vs. Syracuse on Feb. 2. He has cracked double figures in six contests.

Junior Kene Chukwuka of Sweden is the main reserve in the post. The 6-9, 225-pounder is averaging 3.9 points and 3.6 rebounds in 17.0 minutes per game. He is shooting 47.1 percent from the field, and had a season-high 13 points plus six boards in the 84-75 win vs. Troy on Nov. 12.