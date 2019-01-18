NC State is at Notre Dame for a 2 p.m. tipoff Saturday afternoon in South Bend. Here is a breakdown of the Fighting Irish.

Season Overview



The Irish is 11-6 overall and just 1-3 in the ACC, its lone conference triumph a 69-66 home win over Boston College Jan. 12. Notre Dame though has not had an easy start to conference play. Two of its losses were on the road to nationally ranked opponents — No. 10 Virginia Tech and No. 13/15 North Carolina — and it led the latter at halftime.

Nevertheless, head coach Mike Brey’s squad has had an uneven season thus far. It lost at home early in the year to Radford but also has a solid home win over Purdue.

Rankings

In the newly established NET rankings done by the NCAA, through games of Jan. 16, the Irish was ranked No. 71, which means as a road game it would qualify as a quad one contest for the Pack (road teams ranked 1-75 are quad one). Kenpom.com has the Irish at No. 75. ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has Notre Dame ranked in the same ballpark at No. 72.

In the old RPI formula used by the NCAA, according to RealTimeRPI.com, the Irish would be 120th.

For comparison, NC State is 18th in BPI, 31st in NET, 32nd in Kenpom and 138th in RPI.

Shooting

In four ACC games, the Irish is shooting just 37.7 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from three-point range. In fact, it has shot better than 40.0 percent just once, at 41.1 percent in a 15-point loss at Virginia Tech on New Year's Day in its ACC opener. Despite the poor shooting numbers, Notre Dame is still likely to bombs away. In ACC play, over half its shots (121 of 236) have been three-pointers. It averages making 9.18 made threes a game.

Seven different Notre Dame players have made at least 10 three-pointers on the year, led by junior guard T.J. Gibbs who has made 41 treys and in ACC play is shooting 44.4 percent from long range. Junior forward John Mooney is not a prolific shooter, but deadly accurate when he does attempt one. He has made half of his threes in conference play and a team-best 45.9 percent on the year (17 of 37). Freshman guard Prentiss Hubb has heated up recently, making 8 of 18 threes in the last two contests.

For the season, Notre Dame’s 41.5 percent shooting from the field is last in the ACC, but that may be due to its heavy reliance on threes. The Irish’s 34.2 percent shooting from beyond the arc is actually a respectable sixth in the league. It’s, as always seem to be the case for the Irish, a reliable shooting free throw team, making 74.1 percent, fourth best in the league.

Rebounding

Only once in ACC play has Notre Dame outrebounded its opponent, and in nine of 17 games this year it has lost the battle on the boards. This is despite having three players 6-foot-9 or taller on its roster. Mooney leads the way at 10.4 boards per game, but overall the Irish is just 13th in the ACC in rebounding margin (0.4).

Defense

Notre Dame is one of the best shot-blocking teams in the country thanks to junior center Juwan Durham, who has 48 blocks in 15 games, an ACC best 3.2 a contest. Durham is on pace to challenge for the single-season school record in blocked shots. Overall the Irish is fifth in the nation in blocked shots per game.

Conversely however, the Irish do not force turnovers. It Is 13th in the ACC in steals per game (5.47) and 12th in turnovers forced per game (11.9).

The Irish though boast a positive turnover margin for the season because it takes care of the basketball as well as any team. Only Virginia turns it over fewer among ACC schools, and Notre Dame ranks tied for fourth nationally at just 9.5 turnovers a contest. Ironically, NC State leads the ACC in turnovers forced per game.

Depth

Notre Dame is the only team this year in Division I to win a game playing just six players, which it did against Boston College. The Irish was struck a blow when senior guard and captain Rex Pflueger tore his ACL in December and was lost for the year.

Typically though Notre Dame will play seven players. Gibbs missed the Boston College contest with the flu, and Durham missed that game with an ankle injury. Yet that remains the Irish's lone ACC victory.