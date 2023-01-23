Notre Dame veteran coach Mike Brey sent shockwaves throughout college basketball when he announced last week he would be retiring after this season. The Fighting Irish have been struggling at 9-11 overall and 1-8 in the ACC. Brey, a former Duke assistant coach and Delaware head coach, arrived at Notre Dame in 2000-01. He has taken the Fighting Irish to the NCAA Tournament 13 times — two trips to the Elite Eight — and the NIT five times. ND was on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament at 20-12 when the postseason was canceled. He carries a 481-270 overall record in his 28 years. Notre Dame plays at NC State at 7 p.m. Tuesday on the ACC Network.

Overview

Notre Dame coach Mike Brey will be retiring at the end of this season. (Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports)

Notre Dame basically has six players who play starter minutes, and all can shoot the basketball. It is also an “old” team with center Nate Laszewski, guard Trey Wertz and guard Marcus Hammond all in their fifth college seasons, and guard Cormac Ryan and wing Dane Goodwin are in their fourth. Freshman standout wing J.J. Starling provides a potential NBA prospect one day. Wertz (Santa Clara), Hammond (Niagara) and Ryan (Stanford), all transferred to Notre Dame. Rankings Notre Dame is No. 193 in the NET rankings, and NC State is No. 36. ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Fighting Irish ranked No. 152 overall, and the Wolfpack are No. 40. KenPom.com has Notre Dame at No. 160, and NCSU is at No. 41. RealtimeRPI.com has Notre Dame ranked No. 207 in the country, and NC State is No. 41. Shooting Notre Dame is averaging 69.9 points per game, and is shooting 45 percent from the field, 37.3 percent on three-pointers and 74.9 percent from the free-throw line. The Fighting Irish are the rare team with five different players over 35 percent on three-pointers, and three over 40 percent. Hammond has a team-best 42.9 percent and Laszewski at 6-10 is shooting 42.4 percent from beyond the arc. Rebounding The Fighting Irish are averaging 30.4 rebounds per game, and are getting out-rebounded by a 4.3 margin. Laszewski leads the team with 7.5 rebounds per game, with Goodwin second at 5.0 a contest. Freshman Ven-Allen Lubin has a team-high 31 offensive rebounds. Defense Notre Dame is allowing 71.4 points per game, with teams shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 34.3 percent on three-pointers. Lubin has a team-high 14 blocks, and four players have at least 18 steals with Ryan leading the way with 23. Depth Brey usually doesn’t have many players off the bench, and this season is no different. Senior Wertz and freshman post player Lubin have been the main players, with junior post player Matt Zona playing if needed. Wertz, who attended Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day and transferred in from Santa Clara, has started all but two games, but Hammond has been starting of late. Wertz is averaging 9.6 points and 3.5 assists per game in 32.6 minutes a contest. Lubin is chipping in 5.5 points and 4.3 rebounds in 16.3 minutes per game off the bench.

Star Watch

Senior wing Dane Goodwin has averaged over 10 points in four of his five years at Notre Dame. The 6-foot-6, 214-pounder is averaging 12.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, and he’s shooting 40.3 percent from three-point land. Goodwin has made 213 three-pointers in his college career at 39.4 percent. Goodwin has been consistent the last eight games, seven of which are against ACC foes. He had 19 points and 12 rebounds in the 73-72 overtime win over Georgia Tech on Jan. 10. Goodwin poured in six three-pointes and had a season-high 24 points and five boards in a 66-65 win over Lipscomb on Nov. 18. Notre Dame swept NC State last year, with Goodwin combining for 29 points, 18 rebounds and four three-pointers. Goodwin, who is from Upper Arlington (Ohio) High, had originally committed to Ohio State his freshman year. He decommitted after the firing of coach Thad Matta. He ended up switching to Notre Dame and was ranked No. 110 in the class of 2018 by Rivals.com.

Likely Starters

NC State PG — 1 Jarkel Joiner (6-1, 180, R-Sr., 16.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.5 apg, 1.2 bpg) SG — 0 Terquavion Smith (6-4, 165, Soph., 18.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 4.5 apg, 1.8 spg) or 4 L.J. Thomas (6-2, 200, Fr., 3.1 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 0.8 apg) G — 14 Casey Morsell (6-3, 200, R-Jr., 12.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.0 apg, 1.2 spg) PF — 23 Greg Gantt (6-8, 215, R-Jr., 1.9 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 0.4 apg) C — 30 D.J. Burns (6-9, 275, R-Jr., 10.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.0 bpg) Notre Dame PG — 5 Cormac Ryan (6-5, 195, Sr., 11.2 ppg, 4.3 pg, 2.3 apg, 1.2 spg) SG — 10 Marcus Hammond (6-4, 188, Sr., 8.7 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.5 apg) SG — 1 J.J. Starling (6-4, 200, Fr., 11.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.3 apg) SF— 23 Dane Goodwin (6-6, 214, Sr., 12.2 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.1 apg) C — 14 Nate Laszewski (6-10, 230, Sr., 14.1 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 1.6 apg)

Numbers Of Note

9.2 Turnovers per game for the Fighting Irish, which ranks fourth nationally for least amount of turnovers. 22 National ranking for freshman wing J.J. Starling by Rivals.com in the class of 2022. He's one of three ACC freshman to average over 10 points per game. 139 Three-pointers made over last 14 games, which leads all Power Five teams since Nov. 30.

Game Within The Game: Notre Dame's Nate Laszewski vs. NC State's D.J. Burns

The 6-10, 230-pound Nate Laszewski is coming off his best game of the season. He bombed away going 7-of-9 on three-pointers for 29 points, plus seven rebounds in the 84-72 loss vs. Boston College last Saturday. Laszewski has scored at least 14 points in four of the last five games., and has shot 13-of-23 from beyond the arc in those games. Laszewski is averaging 14.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, and is shooting 54.4 percent from the field and 42.4 percent on three-pointers. He opened the season with 28 points and 12 rebounds against Radford, and he has scored at least 20 points in five games. NC State saw Laszewski in peak form in last year’s 73-65 loss at Notre Dame on Jan. 26, 2022. He went 4 of 5 on three-pointers for 18 points and 11 rebounds. Laszewski got hurt five minutes into the game against the Wolfpack in Raleigh. Rivals.com ranked Laszewski No. 56 overall in the class of 2018 coming out of Gill (N.H.) Northfield Mount Hermon. NC State redshirt junior center D.J. Burns is the opposite of Laszewski and at least 45 pounds heavier. He’s averaging 10.3 points and 4.7 rebound sin 21.0 minutes per game.