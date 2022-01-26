Scouting Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish are 12-6 overall and 5-2 in the ACC, with key wins over Kentucky and North Carolina. ND also had an unfortunate loss at Boston College on Dec. 3, when they were still trying to find itself.

Notre Dame has won eight of its last nine games to get into NCAA Tournament discussion.

Notre Dame landed five recruits in the class of 2018, and they were supposed to be the nucleus for the future. Three of the players emerged as starters, but the Fighting Irish haven’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 2017, which created job concerns for long-time veteran coach Mike Brey. ND would have been under consideration in 2019-20 if the Big Dance had taken place.

The nucleus of point guard Prentiss Hubb, wing Dane Goodwin and power forward Nate Laszewski have gotten help this season. Freshman wing Blake Wesley has bolstered the perimeter and Yale transfer Paul Atkinson Jr. has solidified the center position. Notre Dame also brought back assistant coach Anthony Solomon for a third stint, which has proven a key move.

Rankings

Notre Dame is No. 72 in the NET rankings this season, and NC State is No. 113.

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Fighting Irish currently ranked No. 66 overall, and NC State is No. 98.

KenPom.com has Notre Dame at No. 57, and NCSU checks in at No. 100.

RealtimeRPI.com has NC State ranked No. 171 in the country, and Notre Dame is No. 74.

Shooting

Notre Dame has been lights-out from three-point land of late, and shooting 37.5 percent on the season, but 41.0 percent in ACC games. The Fighting Irish have shot 46.0 percent from the field and 75.6 percent at the free-throw line.

Six different players have made at least 13 three-pointers, with Goodwin making a team-high 40 and he’s 48.2 percent from beyond the arc. Junior stretch four Laszewski is also shooting 43.9 percent from three-point land.

Rebounding

Notre Dame has solid size across the board, but have barely out-rebounded foes 32.9-32.4 this season. The Fighting Irish have grabbed 127 offensive rebounds, with Atkinson snagging 37.

Laszewski leads ND with 7.3 rebounds per game with Atkinson right behind him at 6.3 a contest.

Defense

Opposing teams are shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from three-point land.

Notre Dame doesn’t have a rim protector of note, with Laszewski and Atkinson having 13 blocks apiece.

Notre Dame is averaging 5.3 steals per game with freshman wing Blake Wesley leading the way with 19.

Depth

Notre Dame used a pair of former transfers off the bench in its last game. Stanford wing Cormac Ryan and Santa Clara wing Trey Wertz combined to play 44 minutes against the Cardinals. No other player has played in more than four games this season.

The 6-5, 194-pound Ryan is averaging 8.0 points and 4.2 rebounds a contest in 28.8 minutes a contest. He’s shooting 40 percent from the field and 37.7 percent on three-pointers.

The 6-5, 192-pound Wertz, who is the son of Charlotte Observer preps writer Langston Wertz, is averaging 4.8 points and 2.6 assists in 21.7 minutes per game. He’s shooting 32.5 percent from three-point land.