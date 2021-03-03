NC State Wolfpack basketball (12-9, 8-8 ACC) continues conference play Wednesday at Notre Dame at 7:00 p.m. on ACC Network. The Irish are 9-13 (6-10 ACC) under head coach Mike Brey in his 21st season with the program. Notre Dame is coming off of a 94-90 road loss to Boston College. The Irish have lost three straight. The Pack enters the contest on a four-game win streak, which most recently included a 65-62 victory over Pittsburgh. Here is the updated scouting report on Notre Dame:

Notre Dame junior forward Nate Laszewski leads the ACC with a 72.1 percent two-point shooting average. (Corey Bodden)

Season Overview

Notre Dame has shown flashes at times this season, but the Irish don't have many quality wins. The Fighting Irish's best win to date was a four-point road victory over Duke on Feb. 9. Only three of Notre Dame's nine wins came against teams with winning records: Duke, Detroit (No. 144 KenPom) and Bellarmine (No. 182 KenPom). The Irish had won four of five in the last two weeks of January, but a heartbreaking two-point loss at Georgia Tech on Feb. 6 may have broke them. Notre Dame responded with back-to-back wins over Duke and Miami, but the Irish have since lost three straight, which started with an eight-point loss at Syracuse in which Notre Dame led by 17 points with less than 15 minutes remaining. Notre Dame was projected to finish 12th in the conference in the preseason ACC media poll.

Rankings

Notre Dame is ranked No. 82 in the NET rankings (NC State is No. 76), which makes Saturday's contest a "quad two" game for the Pack. ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Fighting Irish ranked No. 68 (NC State is No. 50), and KenPom.com has Notre Dame ranked No. 66 (NC State is No. 71).

Shooting

Notre Dame's adjusted offensive efficiency is 115.5 (points per 100 possessions) according to KenPom, which ranks 14th nationally. The Fighting Irish's adjusted offensive efficiency drop to 108.0 in league play, which is still good for fourth in the ACC. Notre Dame is a strong shooting team that takes care of the basketball. The Fighting Irish have an adjusted field goal percentage of 55, which ranks 29th among Division I teams. ND also shoots 37.1 percent from three and 54.6 percent on two-point attempts, good for 40th and 31st nationally, respectively. Advantage: Notre Dame

Rebounding

Notre Dame is an average to below-average rebounding team. The Fighting Irish are fine on the defensive glass but struggle to get second-chance opportunities on the offensive end. Notre Dame's 33 total rebounds per game ranks 285th nationally. The Fighting Irish average an offensive rebound on 20.3 percent of their misses, which ranks 331st among Division I teams. Advantage: Tie

Defense

Notre Dame has an adjusted defensive efficiency of 102.2 (points per 100 possessions) according to KenPom, which ranks 176th nationally. The Fighting Irish's adjusted defensive efficiency increases to 107.8 (points per 100 possessions) in league play, which ranks 12th in the ACC. The good news for NC State: Notre Dame hasn't forced many turnovers this season. The Irish have forced a turnover on just 12.5 percent of defensive possessions in league play, which ranks last in the ACC. If Notre Dame has a strength on defense, it's the ability to avoid putting its opponents on the line. The Fighting Irish's opponents have averaged just 12.2 percent of their points from the foul line, which is the 345th highest percentage in Division I. In other words, almost every other team in the country puts their opponents on the line more than the Irish. Advantage: NC State

Depth

Notre Dame has seven players that average 19 or more minutes per game. After that, nobody on the roster averages more than three minutes per contest. That should matchup well against NC State's seven-man rotation considering the season-ending injuries of fifth-year senior guard Devon Daniels and redshirt junior guard Thomas Allen. The Irish have gotten 19.2 percent of their total minutes this season from the bench, which ranks 338th nationally. Advantage: Tie

Player to Watch

Junior forward Nate Laszewski has struggled in recent weeks, but he's one that seems due to get hot on any given night. The 6-10, pick-and-pop forward is a sharpshooter that leads the ACC with a 72.1 percent two-point shooting average. He has also shot 45.9 percent from three on the season, which leads Notre Dame. Laszewski is averaging 14.1 points and a team-high 7.6 rebounds per game. If there's one weakness in his efficiency numbers, surprisingly, it would be free throw shooting. Laszewski averages 70.2 percent from the free-throw line, which ranks sixth in Notre Dame's seven-man rotation.

Numbers of Note

31 Free throw attempts per game in the last two contests by the Wolfpack. NC State shot a season-high 28 free throw attempts at Virginia and reset that season-high again with 34 attempts against Pitt. Notre Dame is tied for first in the NCAA averaging 12.4 fouls per game. 2003-04 Was the last time NC State won five-straight ACC games. The Wolfpack is currently on a four-game ACC win streak, which has only happened nine times in the past 40 years. 3-1 Is Keatts' record against Notre Dame during his time with the Wolfpack. After losing by 30 points in his first game in South Bend, Keatts' teams have won three straight against the Irish. The most recent was a 73-68 home victory last season.

Likely Starters