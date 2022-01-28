Scouting North Carolina

North Carolina was also drilled 98-69 vs. Kentucky on Dec. 18, and also lost against Purdue and Tennessee. UNC’s top wins are against 10-7 Michigan and 12-8 Virginia.

UNC went 18-11 overall and 10-6 in the ACC, before getting whipped 85-62 vs. Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament last year. The Tar Heels are off to a 14-6 overall mark and 6-3 in the league, but also have some glaring losses. UNC lost by 22 at Wake Forest and by 28 at Miami in back-to-back ACC games this month.

North Carolina was inconsistent with Roy Williams at coach in 2020-21, and that hasn’t changed under first-year coach Hubert Davis this season.

North Carolina returned four starters from last year, but one is already seemingly buried on the depth chart.

UNC welcomed back junior center Armando Bacot, sophomore guards Caleb Love and Kerwin Walton and senior small forward Rechon “Leaky” Black. Fellow sophomore guard R.J. Davis, who did start 10 times last year, has supplanted Walton in the lineup.

North Carolina did lose post players Garrison Brooks (Mississippi State) and Walker Kessler (Auburn) to transfer, however, they welcomed stretch four power forwards Brady Manek (Oklahoma) and Dawson Garcia (Marquette), who have shared the position. Garcia hasn’t played since the Wake Forest loss Jan. 22 due to an illness in his family. UNC also landed Virginia forward transfer Justin McKoy, who is from nearby Cary (N.C.) Panther Creek High.

Rankings

North Carolina is No. 43 in the NET rankings this season, and NC State is No. 114.

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Tar Heels currently ranked No. 34 overall, and NC State is No. 98.

KenPom.com has North Carolina at No. 37, and NCSU checks in at No. 102.

RealtimeRPI.com has NC State ranked No. 181 in the country, and North Carolina is No. 38.

Shooting

North Carolina is shooting 44.9 percent from the field, 37.0 percent on three-pointers and 76.1 percent at the free-throw line.

The Tar Heels shot just 31.7 percent on three-pointers, but the improvements from Davis and Love, plus the two power forward transfers have boosted their perimeter firepower. Love has gone from 26.6 percent last year to a team-best 41.9 percent.

Davis is shooting 40.2 percent this season and Manek has bombed away for 40 of 109 from three-point land for 36.7 percent.

Rebounding

UNC has out-rebounded opponents 41.0-32.0 this season thanks to the strength inside of Bacot. The 6-10, 240-pounder leads the team with 12.1 rebounds per game and he’s been tough on the offensive boards with a team-best 76. The Tar Heels have 220 offensive rebounds.

Manek is second on the team with 5.8 rebounds a contest and fellow power forward Garcia is right behind with 5.5 per game, if he’s available.

Defense

The Tar Heels have held opposing teams to 43.3 percent from the field and 32.8 percent on three-pointers.

Bacot has improved as a rim protecter and has 29 blocks, but no other player has tallied more than 11. Love leads the squad with 23 steals and is one of five players with at least 12.

Depth

UNC doesn’t play every scholarship player as often under Coach Davis, but still has options off the bench. Previously mentioned Walton now comes off the bench after starting last year. He averaged 8.2 points per game and made 42 percent of his three-pointers a year ago. He has dipped to 3.6 points a contest and 32.6 percent from beyond the arc in 16.2 minutes.

Garcia is the X-factor due to his availability and talent. The 6-11, 235-pounder averaged 13.0 points and 6.6 rebounds, and made 26 of 73 three-pointers at Marquette last year. He’s playing 9.1 minutes less this season and his numbers have dipped to 9.0 points and 5.5 boards a game. He has fallen to 40.7 percent from the field, but improved to 37.5 percent from beyond the arc.

If Garcia can’t go, then McKoy moves up in the post rotation. He is averaging 1.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in 8.4 minutes per game. Deep reserves such as sophomore Puff Johnson and freshmen D’Marco Dunn and Dontrez Styles were all former Rivals.com top 70 recruits. Guard Anthony Harris is out for the season.