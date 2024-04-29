NC State landed Boston University senior post player Caitlin Weimar on Friday, and she’s expected to make an instant impact. The 6-foot-4 Weimar started her college career at Marist, and then transferred to Boston after her freshman year. She averaged 18.7 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.8 blocks per game this season. She shot 55.3 percent from the field and 69.9 percent at the free-throw line. She isn’t a three-point threat.

Boston University senior post player Caitlin Weimar picked NC State on Friday. (USA Today Sports photos)

Weimer hasn’t played many high-major colleges the last four years, but did play Colorado this season, and she had seven points and seven rebounds in a 81-46 loss at Miami on Nov. 13, 2022. Weimar played both Georgia Tech and Boston College in 2021-22. Her lone postseason appearance with Boston was losing to Rhode Island in the NIT on March 17, 2023. She had five points and eight rebounds for Marist in a 74-43 loss vs. Louisville in the NCAA Tournament on March 22, 2021.

Why this game was picked

Boston and Holy Cross played three times, and were the top two teams in the Patriot League. Holy Cross went 21-13 overall and 11-7 in the league, and topped BU en route to playing in the NCAA Tournament, losing 91-65 to Iowa on March 23. Boston finished 20-12 overall and 10-8 in the league, with two other teams also going 10-8. This particular matchup with the Crusaders got picked due to Weimer playing really well and the Terriers winning. The other game I could watch down the roach is the lone high major squad Boston faced, which was Colorado, a 85-55 loss on Nov. 28. Weimar had 16 points and 12 rebounds in that contest. One thing that is always tricky is that the Patriot League isn’t a great basketball league. The schools are academically oriented like Army, Navy, Bucknell, Lehigh, Colgate, etc. The players are smaller, less athletic and not as physical as the ACC.

The game itself

This was the second of three meetings for Boston and Holy Cross, taking place at BU on March 2 in front of 1,390 fans. Holy Cross built a massive 22-8 lead after the first quarter, but Boston started to perk up in the third quarter, but were still down 10 going into the fourth. BU made its move in the last three minutes, and hit a 3-pointer and then Weimar made a three-point play. Combine that with Holy Cross missing two layups down the stretch and a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer, and the Terriers pulled out an impressive 66-63 comeback victory.

Statistics

Weimar went 10 of 12 from the field and 5 of 5 at the free-throw line for 25 points and played all 40 minutes. She had eight rebounds, three assists, one steal, two blocks and two turnovers.

Quote

"Caitlin is an experienced interior presence who has excelled on both ends of the court at the Division I level. She's coming off a stellar season as the Player and Defensive Player of the Year for the Patriot League after averaging a double-double. Her strong inside threat will compliment our experienced backcourt well, and her ability to block shots will also provide great rim protection on the defensive end. We're excited to welcome Caitlin to the Pack as we look to build momentum off our Final Four run." — NC State women's basketball coach Wes Moore

Three observations

1. Physically, Weimar looks all of 6-3, 6-4 and her build is similar to say former NC State power forward Mimi Collins. She is lanky and a solid athlete, but is more smooth than explosive or quick. Bigger, thicker post players might giver her some issues, but she does have the length to counter it. Weimar was matched up against Holy Cross 5-11 center Janelle Allen for most of the game. Allen had 12 points and one rebound in 32 minutes and has a strong lower body. Weimer looked a good three or more inches taller than Allen. 2. Where does Weimar get her work done? Mostly around the basket and she’s a good free-throw shooter. She tried one mid-range jumper and swished it, and maybe that is something she’ll show more of against more athletic, stronger ACC post players. She’s very good at rolling to the rim and finishing with her good length. Weimar didn’t show a lot of post moves as most of her layups came off rolling to the rim. Both teams didn’t have much one-on-one wiggle, so passing had to create the shots, and there wasn’t much running going on with the game in the 60s. Weimar isn’t a blazer on the fast break, but she’s above average. Her most athletic play was getting a steal at halfcourt and dribbling it in for a layup. 3. While most who haven’t seen Weimar play get hung up on her points and rebounds, it is another statistical category that she is best at and it will translate against better opposition — assists. Holy Cross showed her the ultimate respect card by doubling her early in the game. They didn’t do it throughout the game, but she handled the double teams well and as if she’s used to getting them. With her height and vision, she makes the right pass and play. Weimar’s NC State teammates will like playing with her. She might not command a double-team as much on the ACC level, but she’s ready if it happens. She had 62 assists and 76 turnovers. To put 62 assists in perspective, Collins had 33 and center River Baldwin had 23 for the Wolfpack this season.

