On Oct. 19, taking advantage of a game the following day at Clemson, The Wolfpacker made a lengthy drive Canton, N.C. to watch Pisgah High host Hendersonville (N.C.) High for its final regular season home game.

Pisgah features three-star NC State tight end commit Kam Walker, who picked NC State after receiving an offer following a strong performance at the Wolfpack's summer camp in June. The 6-foot-5, 235-pounder added an offer from Wake Forest after that, but has remained solid for NC State.

Here is our scouting report of five observations of Walker, plus video, from the game that Pisgah won 52-17.