REIDSVILLE — NC State senior wide receiver commit Stephen Gosnell dominated on the big stage last Friday.

Gosnell and Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry were NCHSAA 1AA runner-ups last year, falling 50-10 to Tarboro (N.C.) High. Reidsville (N.C.) High went 16-0 and topped Elizabeth City (N.C.) Northeastern in the NCHSAA 2A state title game. Gosnell knew playing at Reidsville would be their Super Bowl for the regular season, and it more than lived up to the hype with East Surry winning 55-49.

Gosnell put on a show with 11 catches for 263 yards and four touchdowns, 11 rushes for 101 yards and a score, three kickoff returns for 102 yards and a tackle on defense.

We also have five observations of Gosnell from the game.