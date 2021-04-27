Last Friday, The Wolfpacker made the short trip to Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh, literally located across the street from NC State football’s Carter-Finley Stadium.

Cardinal Gibbons was hosting Richmond Senior High from Rockingham, N.C., in the second round of the 4-A state playoffs. Playing for the visiting Raiders was three-star offensive tackle Jaleel Davis, who was the last of the Pack's signees from the 2021 recruiting class to be playing his senior season.

Davis and Richmond’s seasons ended with a 28-14 loss to Cardinal Gibbons.

Here are five observations we had of Davis from that evening, as well as highlights.