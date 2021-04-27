Scouting NC State offensive tackle signee Jaleel Davis
Last Friday, The Wolfpacker made the short trip to Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh, literally located across the street from NC State football’s Carter-Finley Stadium.
Cardinal Gibbons was hosting Richmond Senior High from Rockingham, N.C., in the second round of the 4-A state playoffs. Playing for the visiting Raiders was three-star offensive tackle Jaleel Davis, who was the last of the Pack's signees from the 2021 recruiting class to be playing his senior season.
Davis and Richmond’s seasons ended with a 28-14 loss to Cardinal Gibbons.
Here are five observations we had of Davis from that evening, as well as highlights.
Five observations
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news