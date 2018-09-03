One of the highlights of the opening weekend in high school football in the state of North Carolina is the traditional double-header kickoff at uptown Charlotte’s American Legion Memorial Stadium.

This year the first game, held Aug. 18, was Matthews (N.C.) Butler High against Laurinburg (N.C.) Scotland High. Butler is highlighted by NC State senior receiver commit Keyon Lesane, and Scotland contains potential class of 2020 defensive end target Jason Romero.

Lesane picked NCSU in June over offers from Indiana, North Carolina, Syracuse and West Virginia.

Romero reports early offers from Duke, East Carolina, NC State and Wake Forest.

Here are five observations of each player from the game, which was dominated by Butler, 47-19.