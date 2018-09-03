Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-03 10:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Scouting NC State football commit Keyon Lesane vs. Scotland

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Tyo80ak58ea9elmhuyla
Lesane standing next to Butler coach Brian Hales after an impressive debut for the Bulldogs.
Matt Carter/The Wolfpacker

One of the highlights of the opening weekend in high school football in the state of North Carolina is the traditional double-header kickoff at uptown Charlotte’s American Legion Memorial Stadium.

This year the first game, held Aug. 18, was Matthews (N.C.) Butler High against Laurinburg (N.C.) Scotland High. Butler is highlighted by NC State senior receiver commit Keyon Lesane, and Scotland contains potential class of 2020 defensive end target Jason Romero.

Lesane picked NCSU in June over offers from Indiana, North Carolina, Syracuse and West Virginia.

Romero reports early offers from Duke, East Carolina, NC State and Wake Forest.

Here are five observations of each player from the game, which was dominated by Butler, 47-19.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}