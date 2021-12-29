Scouting Miami (Fla.)

Miami is off to a 9-3 start and will host NC State at 9 p.m. tonight on ESPNU.

Wing Kameron McGusty (Oklahoma), point guard Charlie Moore (DePaul) and forward Jordan Miller (George Mason) have bostered the squad.

Miami has become one of the most veteran teams in college basketball with 342 combined starts from the starting five.

Miami has a pair of wins at Penn State and over Clemson to kick-off December and have a five-game winning streak.

The three losses have come against UCF, Dayton and Alabama. Only UCF and Alabama have scored more than 81 points against the Hurricanes.

Rankings

Miami is No. 111 in the NET rankings this season.

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Hurricanes currently ranked No. 94 overall, and NC State is No. 116.

KenPom.com has Miami at No. 99, and NCSU checks in at No. 113.

RealtimeRPI.com has NC State ranked No. 163 in the country, and Miami is No. 73.

Shooting

Miami is shooting 45.9 percent from the field, 32.8 percent on three-pointers and 75.2 percent from the free-throw line.

Four different players have made at least 11 three-pointers, with McGusty leading the way with 20, and sixth-year senior point guard Charlie Moore with 17.

Rebounding

Miami has struggled on the boards, averaging 31.8 rebounds per game. Opponents have out-rebounded the Hurricanes at 34.6 boards a game.

George Mason transfer Jordan Miller leads the way with 5.9 rebounds a contest and he has 22 offensive boards. McGusty is right behind him at 5.5.

Defense

Opponents are shooting 45.3 percent from the field, 37.1 percent on three-pointers and 66.9 percent from the free-throw line.

Post players Sam Waardenburg and Anthony Walker lead the team with nine blocks in 12 games of action. Moore has a team-best 20 steals, with four players with at least 10 steals.

Depth

Miami has faced so many injuries over the last few years, that having a full roster must feel amazing. That said, the Hurricanes usually play four guys off the bench.

Athletic post player Anthony Walker is averaging 5.5 points and 2.0 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per game. Backup center Deng Gak and freshman guards Wooga Polar and Bensley Joseph round out the rotation.

Sixth-year senior center Rodney Miller, a former starter, has missed the last two games with a groin injury. Sophomore wing Harlond Beverly, who started last year, has been injured since Nov. 25.