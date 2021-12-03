Scouting Louisville

The Cardinals have balanced scoring with only Florida transfer Noah Locke averaging in double figures at 11.1 points per game. UL also has nine players who are averaging at least 12.9 minutes per game. Marshall point guard transfer Jarrod West leads the way at 29.4 minutes per game.

The return to health of senior center Malik Williams has been pivotal, and he’s surrounded by transfers from Florida, Miami, Marshall, Western Carolina and one junior college standout.

Louisville is deep, tall and has an eclectic group of transfers while off to a 5-2 start this season.

Louisville has definitely been test this season, with non-conference games against Mississippi State, Maryland and Michigan State. The Cardinals fell 73-64 to the Spartans in East Lansing, Mich., on Wednesday.

Louisville also inexplicably lost 80-72 to Furman in overtime on Nov. 12. The Paladins shot an impressive 12 of 28 from three-point range to pull off the upset, and even out-rebounded UL 43-41. Senior guard Mike Bothwell had 30 points for Furman.

Rankings

Louisville finished No. 58 in the NET rankings last year.

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Cardinals currently ranked No. 33 overall, and NC State is No. 72.

KenPom.com has Louisville at No. 40, and NCSU checks in at No. 67.

RealtimeRPI.com has NC State ranked No. 121 in the country, and Louisville is No. 32.

Shooting

Shooting has been a concern for Louisville, who is 42.3 percent from the field, 29.2 percent on three-point field goals and 67.5 percent from the free-throw line.

Former Florida guard Noah Locke is the most prolific three-point threat, shooting 15 of 45 on the season for 33.3 percent. Point guard Jarrod West, a Marshall transfer, is shooting 29.2 percent. Miami transfer Matt Cross is 7 of 20 from beyond the arc, and El Ellis of Durham, N.C., a junior college transfer, can get streaky hot, but is at 27.8 percent.

Rebounding

The athletic Cardinals are averaging 41.1 rebounds per game with senior center Malik Williams leading the way at 9.6 boards per game. Williams, Dre Davis and Samuell Williamson all have at least 10 offensive rebounds this season. Williamson and former Huntersville (N.C.) North Mecklenburg power forward Jae’Lyn Withers are both averaging 5.6 rebounds per game.

Defense

Louisville has been hanging its hat on defense this season. Opponents are shooting just 38.5 percent from the field and 32.4 percent on three-pointers.

Williams has seven blocks and 12 steals, and West has 13 steals on the season.

Depth

Louisville plays six guys off the bench, including Ellis, who had 22 points and four three-pointers in 19 minutes against Michigan State.

Stretch four Cross and former Western Carolina guard Mason Faulkner also come in on the bench. Former NC State recruiting target Roosevelt Wheeler along with Gabe Wiznitzer add size in the middle, and forward Williamson was the No. 19 overall player in the class of 2019 by Rivals.com. Williamson is averaging 7.4 points and 5.6 rebounds in 19.6 minutes per game.