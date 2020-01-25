NC State (14-5 overall, 5-3 ACC) travels to Georgia Tech at 4 p.m. today on RSN. Here is a scouting report on the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech has lost four of the las five wins, with ACC wins over NC State in the season opener Nov. 5, plus at North Carolina on Jan. 4 and at Boston College on Jan. 11.

Georgia Tech was hoping to get a waiver from the NCAA to play in the postseason this season, but at 8-11 overall, it probably isn’t as much of a concern.

Georgia Tech has a good quartet, but are thin on the bench and have been searching for a consistent fifth starter. The one change since the season opener is that USC forward transfer Jordan Usher is now eligible.

Post players James Banks and Moses Wright, and the backcourt of Michael Devoe and Jose Alvarado are all productive. Devoe had 22 points and Banks had 20 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks in the 82-81 overtime win over NC State, who didn’t have senior point guard Markell Johnson (injured) and redshirt junior power forward D.J. Funderburk (suspended).

Rankings



In the newly established NET rankings done by the NCAA, Georgia Tech is ranked No. 93 in the country this season.

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Yellow Jackets at No. 97 this year. KenPom.com has GT at No. 87 in the country.

The Yellow Jackets are ranked No. 93 last year in the old RPI formula used by the NCAA — according to RealTimeRPI.com.

Shooting



Georgia Tech is only averaging 67.2 points per game, which ranks 12th in the ACC, and struggle on shooting three-pointers. The Yellow Jackets are fifth in the ACC at 45.0 percent from the field, just behind NC State. However, Georgia Tech is 14th in the league at 29.2 percent on three-pointers, just ahead of woeful Virginia.

Devoe can definitely stroke the deep ball and is 35 of 86 for 40.7 percent. VMI transfer Bubba Parham was supposed to be a boost in that regard, as was USC transfer Usher. Parham is shooting 33.9 percent from beyond the arc and Usher has been a bust at 3 of 22 on three-pointers. He had shot 27 of 66 for 40.9 percent his freshman year at USC.

Rebounding

Georgia Tech ranks ninth in the ACC in rebounding with 35.4 per game. However, the Yellow Jackets are 13th in offensive boards a contest (9.1). GT has Banks and Wright to anchor the boards, but not much depth to help them out.

Wright, who played his senior year at Raleigh Enloe High, leads the way at 7.6 rebounds per game. Banks is right behind him at 7.5 The next closest is guard Devoe at 3.8 rebounds a contest.

Defense

Georgia Tech’s slower tempo has led the Yellow Jackets to be sixth in the ACC in defensive field-goal percentage (40.3), and sixth in three-point percentage (31.0). Georgia Tech is allowing 67.7 points per game, which ranks 10th in the league.

Banks is a terrific shot-blocker with 53 blocks, and Wright has added 23. Four players have at least 20 steals, led by Devoe with 25.

Depth



Georgia Tech only played two players off the bench in the 68-64 loss at Louisville on Wednesday, and neither scored. Junior power forward Evan Cole and junior guard Bubba Parham are the main bench guys. Cole is averaging 4.1 points and 3.0 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per game. Parham, who averaged 21.4 points per game at VMI last year, has fallen to 5.9 points and 1.8 assists in 27.5 minutes per game at Georgia Tech.

Sophomore small forward Khalid Moore and freshman wing Asanti Price had been in the rotation in the past. Moore started the first game against NC State, prior to Usher becoming eligible. He is averaging 3.6 points and 2.9 rebounds in 21.5 minutes per game, and has played in 17 of 19 contests.