Scouting Florida State

NC State (11-19 overall, 4-15 ACC) plays at Florida State (16-13 overall, 9-10 ACC) at 12 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2.

The 74-70 win over the Fighting Irish on Wednesday was a shocker, but the Seminoles featured four players with at least 12 points, and a fifth had nine.

Florida State could be in contention for an NIT bid after winning back-to-back games against Virginia and Notre Dame.

Florida State has gone with a "big" lineup in light of the injuries.

Senior center Tanor Ngom, who is 7-foot-2 and 236 pounds, is joined up front by 7-1, 190-pound freshman John Butler. Add in 6-8 senior forward Wyatt Wilkes and the Seminoles will be long, but might lack foot quickness.

Veteran guards RayQuan Evans and Anthony Polite Jr. anchor the backcourt, and perhaps freshman Matthew Cleveland will return to the lineup if back from a non-COVID illness. Cleveland hit the game-winning three-pointer against Virginia on a heave Feb. 26.

Rankings

Florida State is No. 99 in the NET rankings this season, and NC State is No. 143.

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Seminoles currently ranked No. 88 overall, and NC State is No. 121.

KenPom.com has Florida State at No. 105, and NCSU checks in at No. 133.

RealtimeRPI.com has NC State ranked No. 210 in the country, and Florida State is No. 86.

Shooting

Florida State is averaging 70.9 points per game and shooting 43.5 percent from the field, 34.1 percent on three-pointers and 70.4 percent from the free-throw line.

Butler at 7-1 is actually the top three-point shooter of the regulars. He has gone 30-of-75 from three-point range, but can't make a free throw at 7 of just 19 at line. Walk-on senior power forward Harrison Prieto is 9 of 20 on three-pointers.

Rebounding

FSU is averaging 34.7 rebounds per game, and is giving up the same amount. The Seminoles have 329 offensive rebounds, with Cleveland having a team-high 41.

Polite leads the squad with 5.4 rebounds per game among the healthy players. Cleveland has chipped in 4.7 boards per game.

Defense

The Seminoles are allowing 71.0 points per game, with opponents shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Butler leads the squad with 31 blocks, with Ngom with 13 blocks. Evans has 37 steals, freshman wing Jalen Warley has 34 steals and Polite has 33 steals in 22 games.The Seminoles have racked up 135 blocks and 253 steals.

Depth

The once-proud deep Florida State bench has been reduced to two scholarship players and a walk-on against Notre Dame.

Kentucky small forward transfer Cam'Ron Fletcher is averaging 6.8 points and 3.4 rebounds in 16.3 minutes per game. Warley is averaging 3.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 19.4 minutes a contest.

Prieto, who is 6-8 and 230 pounds, is in his sixth year at FSU. He is averaging 3.6 points in 12.3 minutes a contest, and he has appeared in 19 games.

If Cleveland is back from illness, he is second on the team with 11.4 points per game. Cleveland is shooting 44.9 percent from the field, but is a woeful 6 of 32 from beyond the arc.