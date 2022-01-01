Scouting Florida State

FSU plays at NC State at 4 p.m. today at PNC Arena on the ACC Network.

Prior to the disruption, the Seminoles are off to a 6-4 start with only one win over a Power Five Conference opponent — 81-58 over Missouri on Nov. 22. FSU has losses to Florida, Purdue, Syracuse and South Carolina, so the Seminoles will probably need a strong ACC slate to reach the NCAA Tournament.

Florida State hasn’t played a game since Dec. 15 against Lipscomb, with the UCF game canceled and the two contests with North Florida and Boston College postponed.

FSU plays at least 10 players with three in double figures for points, and nine healthy players who are averaging at least 13.4 minutes per game.

Rankings

Florida State is No. 71 in the NET rankings this season, and NC State is No. 176.

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Seminoles currently ranked No. 48 overall, and NC State is No. 118.

KenPom.com has FSU at No. 39, and NCSU checks in at No. 119.

RealtimeRPI.com has NC State ranked No. 156 in the country, and Florida State is No. 87.

Shooting

FSU is shooting 45.6 percent from the field, 34.9 percent on three-pointers and 68.9 percent from the free-throw line.

Four different players have made at least 10 three-pointers, with senior post player Malik Osborne leading the way, going 16 of 32 for 50 percent. Freshman center John Butler has gone 10 of 25 for 40 percent.

Rebounding

Florida State is averaging 36.0 rebounds per game, and have 116 offensive rebounds in 10 games. Opponents are averaging 34.8 boards a contest.

Osborne leads the way with 7.2 rebounds per contest and 26 offensive rebounds. Anthony Polite is right behind with 5.3 rebounds and 17 offensive rebounds.

Defense

Opponents are shooting 40.8 percent from the field and 32.8 percent from three-point land. FSU doesn’t have the typical eraser inside with 7-1 John Butler chipping in eight blocks. Guard Caleb Mills has a team-high 22 steals, and leads the ACC with 2.2 steals per game. Polite has 18 steals.

Depth

Florida State is known for its depth and this year is no different. At least four players have played in at least nine games, with three that have played in 10.

Kentucky wing transfer Cam’Ron Fletcher, junior college transfer center Naheem McLeod, who is a listed at 7-4 and 255 pounds, senior power forward Wyatt Wilkes and freshmen wings Matthew Cleveland and Jalen Warley are regulars in the rotation.

Cleveland is fourth on the team with 9.2 points and 3.9 rebounds and is a former Rivals.com five-star prospect. Fletcher is averaging 6.3 points and 2.2 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per contest.