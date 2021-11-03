Scouting Florida State

Here is a scouting report on Florida State, who NC State faces at 4 p.m. Saturday in Tallahasee, Fla., on Saturday.

Redshirt senior defensive end Jermaine Johnson

The Georgia transfer has emerged as one of the top defense ends in the ACC. He has 49 tackles, eight sacks and 11 tackles for loss, and has been the ACC defensive lineman of the week against both North Carolina and Georgia. The 49 tackles is the most of any defensive lineman in the country among Power Five performers.

Johnson’s sack, strip and touchdown against Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei gave FSU a 20-17 lead with 7:39 left in the fourth quarter last Saturday. He became the first player in the last 21 years to have 11 tackles, three sacks and four tackles for loss against Jacksonville State on Sept. 11.

The Eden Prairie, Minn., native was a four-star prospect by Rivals.com coming out of Independence (Kan.) C.C. in the class of 2019. He had 36 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 16 quarterback hurries while at Georgia.

Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Fabien Lovett

The 6-4, 310-pounder from Vicksburg, Miss., is a load in the middle of Florida State’s defense. Lovett has 21 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and one sack this season. He had a career-high five tackles against NC State last year.

Lovett started 13 of 15 games at Mississippi State, and had 19 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack with the Bulldogs. Rivals.com ranked him as the No. 37 defensive tackle prospect in the country in the class of 2018.

Redshirt sophomore middle linebacker Amari Gainer

The 6-3, 237-pound Gainer has 43 tackles, four tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recover and a sack this season for the Seminoles. He set career highs with 12 tackles and two sacks against NC State last year en route to a team-high 65 tackles and five tackles for loss.

Gainer had 69 tackles his redshirt freshman season, with seven tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Rivals.com rated him a four-star prospect, No. 79 overall in the country and No. 7 outside linebacker in the nation in the class of 2018.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jordan Travis

The 6-1, 201-pounder has emerged as FSU’s quarterback the last few games. He has gone 66-of-105 passing for 812 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. Travis also has tallied 82 carries for 340 yards and four scores this season. He has thrown for a season-high 176 yards against Clemson last Saturday, and has topped 100 rushing yards twice this season. Travis combined for five touchdowns in the 35-25 win at North Carolina.

Rivals.com had Travis as a three-star prospect and he signed with Louisville before transferring to his home state school. Travis played for Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) Benjamin School and combined for 40 touchdowns his senior year.

Sophomore running back Jashuan Corbin

The Texas A&M transfer leads the Seminoles with 95 carries for 714 yards and five touchdowns this season. The 6-0, 221-pounder has topped 100 rushing yards in four different games, including a season-high 159 yards and a score against Louisville on Sept. 25.

Corbin played his first two years at Texas A&M and his next two at FSU. He has career marks of 272 carries for 1,598 yards and 12 touchdowns, and 51 receptions for 281 yards and two scores. Rivals.com ranked the Rockledge (Fla.) High native the No. 179 overall player in the country and the No. 7 all-purpose back in the class of 2018.