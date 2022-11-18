Taylor previously was the head coach at Lehigh, Ball State and Belmont-Abbey.

NC State is off to a 3-0 start and Elon is 1-3 heading into the game at PNC Arena. The Phoenix under first-year coach Billy Taylor, a former Notre Dame player, defeated Erskine in the season opener, but then lost to East Tennessee State, Harvard and North Dakota.

Undefeated NC State hosts Elon at 1 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network Extra.

Elon returns a pair of part-time starters from last year’s 10-22 squad, which went 7-11 in the CAA.

Senior small forward Zac Ervin started 14 games last year, and senior wing Torrence Watson started eight games. Senior point guard Sean Halloran, junior wing JaDun Michael and senior center John Bowen III round out the starters.

Elon played a challenging non-conference schedule last year with Florida, West Virginia, Ole Miss, Temple, North Carolina, Duke and Arkansas.

Rankings

Elon was No. 253 in the NET rankings last season, and NC State was No. 139.

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Phoenix ranked No. 328 overall, and the Wolfpack are No. 54.

KenPom.com has Elon at No. 332, and NCSU checks in at No. 63.

RealtimeRPI.com has NC State ranked No. 63 in the country, and Elon is 327.

Shooting

Elon is averaging 73.5 points per game and shooting 44.2 percent from the field, 30.0 percent on three-pointers and 69.8 percent at the free-throw line.

Halloran has made 7 of 16 on three-pointers this season and Ervin has gone 9 of 28 from beyond the arc.

Rebounding

Elon is averaging 33.3 rebounds per game this season, and allowing 35.0 rebounding a contest.

Watson leading the way with 5.3 boards a contest, and Michael chips in 4.8 rebounds a game.

Defense

The Phoenix are allowing 75.3 points per game, with opponents shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 30.4 percent on three-pointers.

Elon has seven blocks in four games, and Halloran has an impressive 11 steals.

Depth

The Phoenix had five players come off the bench against Harvard, and all played at least 11 minutes. Four players played at least 10 minutes off the bench against North Dakota.

Smart has come off the bench in all four games and is fourth on the team with 9.0 points and 3.8 rebounds in 15.0 minutes per game.

Freshman wing Matt Mackinnon plays starter minutes and is averaging 7.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in 24.3 minutes per game.

Senior center Andrew Junkin, a Mississippi State transfer, sophomore center Sam Sherry, and freshman wing LA Pratt are also in the rotation. Sophomore guard RJ Noord missed the North Dakota game, and Junkin has missed two contests this season.