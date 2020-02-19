NC State (16-9 overall, 7-7 ACC) hosts the Blue Devils at 9 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN.

Duke is 22-3 overall and 12-2 in the ACC, which is one game better than Florida State and Louisville in the loss column. Clemson and Louisville are the lone Duke defeats this season in league action.

Another year and Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is aiming for another regular season ACC title.

Duke has become a machine in having one-and-done talent, but this season’s team isn’t loaded with sure-fire first-round draft picks.

Duke freshman center Vernon Carey Jr. is a lock for the NBA, and landing freshman wing Cassius Stanley from the Southern California prep ranks was a big coup. Carey and Stanley, who missed the Notre Dame game this week with an eye injury, along with sophomore point guard Tre Jones have been the nucleus of this season’s squad.

Freshman Matthew Hurt, a power forward, and freshman wing Wendell Moore Jr. round out the usual starting five.

Rankings

In the newly established NET rankings done by the NCAA, Duke is ranked No. 6 in the country this season.

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has Duke ranked No. 1, and KenPom.com has the Blue Devils at No. 2.

Duke is ranked No. 5 in the old RPI formula used by the NCAA — according to RealTimeRPI.com.

Shooting

Duke leads the ACC and is third nationally at 83.0 points per game and is shooting 48.4 percent from the field. The Blue Devils rank fourth in the league at 35.5 percent from three-point land.

Duke doesn’t have a knock-down shooter, but does have seven players who have made at least 15 three-pointers. Sophomore small forward Joey Baker leads the way at 42.4 percent and Hurt is right behind at 40.9. Hurt has made a team-high 38 three-pointers.

Rebounding

Duke is second in the league with 39.8 rebounds per game and second with 12.6 offensive rebounds a contest. Both stats also rank top 25 nationally. The Blue Devils are third in the league in rebounding margin (6.2).

Carey leads the team with 8.7 rebounds per game, with Stanley second at 4.7 a contest. Duke has six players averaging at least 3.8 rebounds a game.

Defense

The Blue Devils are seventh in the ACC at surrendering 65.8 points a contest, and also seventh in allowing 41.3 percent from the field. Where Duke stands out is on three-point defense, allowing a league-best 28.3 percent, which is 10th best in the country.

Carey has been a solid shot-blocker with 37 blocks, and Hurt, senior Jack White and senior Javin DeLaurier all have at least 20 blocks. Jones has 43 steals and junior point guard Jordan Goldwire has 41.

Depth

Duke has been playing 10 players this season, which is more than usual under Krzyzewski.

Goldwire, junior shooting guard Alex O’Connell, Baker and post players White and DeLaurier are all part of the rotation. White and DeLaurier are the lone seniors on the squad. Baker leads the bench crew at 6.0 points per game.