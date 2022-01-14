Scouting Duke

NC State travels to play at Duke at 2 p.m. Saturday on ABC in the lone scheduled meeting between the rivals.

The Blue Devils are ranked No. 8 in the country by The Associated Press on the strength of defeating Kentucky on Nov. 9 and Gonzaga on Nov. 26.

Krzyzewski missed Duke’s last game at Wake Forest, with heir apparent Jon Scheyer guiding the Blue Devils to a 76-64 win Wednesday.

NC State might play Duke once this season and it’s unclear if Blue Devils retiring coach Mike Krzyzewski will be on the sidelines.

Duke has emerged as arguably the top team in the ACC, but a recent Covid pause has slowed down its momentum. Games at Clemson and at Notre Dame two weeks ago were both postponed.

Duke has lost just twice this season, falling to Ohio State 71-66 on Nov. 30, and then last Saturday 76-74 vs. Miami (Fla.) on Jan. 8.

Rankings

Duke is No. 12 in the NET rankings this season, and NC State is No. 124.

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Blue Devils currently ranked No. 12 overall, and NC State is No. 106.

KenPom.com has Duke at No. 11, and NCSU checks in at No. 104.

RealtimeRPI.com has NC State ranked No. 158 in the country, and Duke is No. 7.

Shooting

Duke is shooting 48.6 percent from the field, 36.4 percent from three-point land and 73.8 percent at the free-throw line.

The insertion of freshman small forward A.J. Griffin will help with stretching the defense. He’s shooting 19 of 41 on three-pointers for a team-best 46.3 percent. Six players have made at least 16 three-pointers for the Blue Devils.

Rebounding

Duke has out-rebounded opponents 38.2-to-34.7 this season. The Blue Devils also have 154 offensive rebounds with sophomore center Mark Williams grabbing a team-best 37.

Freshman power forward Paolo Banchero leads Duke at 7.3 rebounds per game, with Williams at 6.3 and junior guard Wendell Moore Jr. of Concord, N.C., adding 5.8 boards a contest.

Defense

Duke has held opponents to 41.1 percent shooting and 30.1 percent from three-point land. Williams is an elite rim protector with 3.1 blocks per game. He blocked six shots against Miami (Fla.), Gonzaga and Gardner-Webb this season.

Four players have at least 20 steals with freshman wing Trevor Keels leading the way with 26.

Depth

Duke has three key bench players off the bench in former starting sophomore point guard Jeremy Roach, senior forward Joey Baker and senior post player Theo John.

The 6-1, 172-pound Roach is averaging 8.7 points and 2.9 assists in 31.8 minutes per game this season. He’s shooting 40 percent from the field and 35.6 percent on three-pointers. Roach had 14 points against both Campbell and Army in back-to-back games Nov. 12-13.

John started for three years at Marquette before transferring to Duke. The 6-9, 242-pounder is averaging 2.9 points and 2.4 rebounds in 12.1 minutes per game this season. The 6-6, 206-pound Baker, who attended Fayetteville (N.C.) Trinity Christian, is chipping in 6.1 points in 15.4 minutes per game, and is shooting 41.0 percent on three-pointers.