Clemson is off to a 10-3 start with two starters returning from last year, plus a part-time starter. The Tigers got drilled 76-58 vs. Loyola Chicago on Dec. 10, and also lost at South Carolina and vs. Iowa. Clemson is off to a 2-0 start in the ACC, with win over Wake Forest and at Georgia Tech. Coach Brad Brownell has been at Clemson since 2010, and has reached the NCAA Tournament three times, and NIT three times. Clemson hosts NC State at 4 p.m. Friday on ACC Network.

Clemson center PJ Hall is averaging 13.2 points and 4.5 rebounds a contest. (Geoff Burke | USA Today Sports Images)

Overview

Clemson has an experienced starting five with four players averaging at least 10.5 points per game. Junior center PJ Hall, senior forward Hunter Tyson, junior guard Chase Hunter and senior guard Brevin Galloway set the tone. Sophomore power forward Ian Schieffelin round out the starting lineup. Rankings Clemson is No. 77 in the NET rankings, and NC State is No. 55. ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Tigers ranked No. 57 overall, and the Wolfpack are No. 47. KenPom.com has Clemson at No. 62, and NCSU checks in at No. 53. RealtimeRPI.com has Clemson ranked No. 77 in the country, and NC State is No. 55. Shooting Clemson is averaging 75.8 points per game, and shooting 47.6 percent from the field, 39.4 percent on three-pointers and 77.0 percent from the free-throw line. Clemson has four players shooting over 41.0 percent from three-point land. Senior wing Alex Hemenway leads the way at 51 percent, shooting 27 of 54 from beyond the arc. Guard Chase Hunter is right behind at 46.0 percent on 26 of 56 shooting. Rebounding The Tigers average 34.1 rebounds per game and have a plus-2.3 rebounding margin. Tyson leads the way at 9.3 rebounds per game, and Hall is chipping in 4.5 boards a contest. Tyson has a team-high 24 offensive rebounds. Defense Clemson is allowing 66.5 points per game, with opposing teams shooting 40.9 percent from the field and 32.6 percent on three-pointers. The Tigers don’t really have a shot-blocker, with Hall having a team-high 10 blocks. Tyson is one of three players in double figures in steals with a team-best 16. Depth Clemson played four players off the bench in its last game against Georgia Tech. Freshmen Dillon Hunter and RJ Godfrey help at guard and forward respectively. Sophomore center Ben Middlebrooks and redshirt freshman Joshua Beadle round out the depth. Godfrey, whose father Randall Godfrey played linebacker Georgie and in the NFL, is averaging 3.0 points and 1.3 rebounds in 7.3 minutes per game. The 6-10 Middlebrooks is averaging 2.7 points and 2.3 rebounds in 10.4 minutes a contest.

Star Watch

Junior center PJ Hall missed the start of the season due to injury, and is still finding his stride. The 6-10, 240-pounder from Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman High was ranked No. 48 overall in the class of 2020 by Rivals.com. He blossomed his sophomore year and averaged 15.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. His minutes are down to 20.6 per game and he’s come off the bench in six of 12 games. Hall is averaging 13.2 points and 4.5 rebounds a contest, and he’s shooting an impressive 56.5 percent from the field and 43.5 percent on three-pointers. Hall has scored at least 21 points in four of the last six games, including a season-high 25 points and 10 rebounds in a 79-66 win at Georgia Tech on Dec. 21. Hall took care of business against NC State in both wins last year. He had 18 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks in the 70-64 win vs. NCSU in the ACC Tournament on March 8, 2022. He had 20 points, five rebounds and four blocks in the regular season matchup. Hall scored at least 20 points in six games last year, with 28 points against Florida State on Feb. 15, 2022.

Likely Starters

NC State PG — 1 Jarkel Joiner (6-1, 180, R-Sr., 16.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.2 spg) SG — 0 Terquavion Smith (6-4, 165, Soph., 17.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 5.4 apg, 1.9 spg) G — 14 Casey Morsell (6-3, 200, R-Jr., 13.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.0 apg, 1.3 spg) PF — 5 Jack Clark (6-8, 200, R-Jr., 9.2 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 1.7 apg, 2.0 spg) C — 30 D.J. Burns (6-9, 275, R-Jr., 9.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.2 apg) Clemson PG — 1 Chase Hunter (6-3, 204, Jr., 14.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 4.8 apg) SG — 11 Brevin Galloway (6-2, 215, Sr., 10.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.6 apg) SF — 5 Hunter Tyson (6-8, 215, Sr., 14.5 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.2 spg) PF — 4 Ian Schieffelin (6-7, 225, Soph., 5.6 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.5 apg) C — 24 PJ Hall (6-10, 240, Jr., 13.2 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 0.9 apg)

Numbers Of Note

7 Games that guard Chase Hunter has dished out at least five assists, with a season-high eight against Bellarmine on Nov. 18. 39.4 Percent from three-point land for Clemson — the Tigers are 112 of 284 — which leads the ACC. 1,019 Career points for sixth-year senior guard Brevin Galloway, who has played at Clemson, Boston College and four years at College of Charleston.

Game Within The Game: Clemson's Hunter Tyson vs. NC State's Casey Morsell

Fifth-year senior forward Hunter Tyson has improved each and every year at Clemson. The 6-8, 215-pounder from Monroe (N.C.) Piedmont High averaged 1.6 points and 1.0 rebounds as a freshman in 2018-19. He’s now averaging 14.5 points and 9.3 rebounds per game, and is shooting 46 percent from the field and 41 percent on three-pointers. He has scored in double figures in every game but one. The rebounding is a surprise, after he averaged 5.5 boards a game last year. He has five double-doubles for points and rebounds, and six games with at least 10 rebounds. Tyson had 24 points and nine rebounds and shot 3 of 4 on three-pointers in a 101-94 double-overtime win vs. Penn State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 29. He also had 20 points, 14 boards and four three-pointers in a 80-75 win vs. Towson on Dec. 7. NC State held Tyson in check in both games last year. He had six points and seven rebounds in both Clemson wins. NC State redshirt junior Casey Morsell is averaging 13.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. He is shooting 51.2 percent from the field and an impressive 48.8 percent on three-pointers this season.