Scouting Clemson

Clemson is also leaning more on prep players, with just three transfers on the roster. However, starting guards Nick Honor (Fordham) and David Collins (South Florida) are both transfers.

The Tigers return two starting players from last year — shooting guard Al-Amir Dawes and forward Hunter Tyson. The Tigers went 16-7 overall and 10-6 in the ACC.

Clemson is off to a 9-5 overall start, but 1-2 in the ACC with playing at NC State at 12 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network.

Clemson has lost at Miami and home vs. Virginia in ACC action this season. The Tigers did defeat the Cavaliers in the first meeting.

Clemson has also lost in non-conference action against St. Bonaventure, West Virginia and at Rutgers.

Rankings

Clemson is No. 57 in the NET rankings this season, and NC State is No. 143.

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Tigers currently ranked No. 39 overall, and NC State is No. 115.

KenPom.com has Clemson at No. 43, and NCSU checks in at No. 109.

RealtimeRPI.com has NC State ranked No. 156 in the country, and Clemson is No. 74.

Shooting

Clemson is shooting 47.3 percent from the field, 41.3 percent from three-point land and 71.5 percent from the free-throw line. The three-point shooting leads the ACC and is fifth nationally.

Five different players have made at least 15 three-pointers this season. Shooting guard Al-Amir Dawes has gone 34 of 83 from beyond the arc and for 41.0 percent. Fellow guard David Collins is shooting 45.0 percent from three-point land, and Nick Honor is shooting 42.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Rebounding

Clemson is averaging 35.8 rebounds per game, with three players over 6.1 boards a game — P.J. Hall, Hunter Tyson and David Collins. Opponents are averaging 31.1 rebounds per game.

Hall has a team-high 23 offensive rebounds, with Tyson and Collins with 19 offensive boards.

Defense

Clemson has held opponents to 40.6 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from three-point land.

Hall has a team-high 15 blocks, and the Tigers have 34 blocks. Four players have at least 10 steals with Collins leading the way with 22.

Depth

Clemson had four players come off the bench in its last game against Virginia. Senior power forward Naz Bohannon, junior wing Alex Hemenway, sophomore guard Chase Hunter and freshman post player Ian Schieffelin are part of the rotation.

Hemenway is averaging 5.4 points in 14.2 minutes per game, and is shooting 17 of 28 on three-pointers for 60.7 percent. Bohannon is adding 4.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 18.8 points a contest.