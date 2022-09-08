Here is a scouting report on Charleston Southern, who plays at NC State at 12:30 p.m. Saturday on RSN.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Ross Malmgren

The 6-3, 220-pound Malmgren was the backup quarterback to Jack Chambers a year ago, who is now the backup quarterback at NC State. Malmgren went 8 of 15 for 57 yards and a touchdown last year, and threw for 234 yards and two scores in 2019.

Malmgren battled Tony Bartalo for the starting job and got the start against Western Carolina. He went 30-of-45 passing for 392 yards, five yards and an interception in Charleston Southern's Air Raid attack. The Acworth, Ga., native isn't a threat as a runner with eight carries for minus-25 yards.

Sophomore cornerback Jeremiah McClendon

If you blinked in watching the first play of the game, then you missed McClendon's lone play. He was called for targeting and was ejected. The 6-0, 180-pounder signed with Florida Atlantic and then ended up at Marshall. However, he transferred to Charleston Southern last January.

McClendon played in five games in 2021 for Marshall, getting two tackles. He had 42 tackles and seven interceptions his senior year at Atlantic High in Delray Beach, Fla.

Redshirt freshman running back TJ Ruff

The 5-10, 183-pounder from Shelby (N.C.) Crest High is a quality receiver out of the backfield. Ruff rushed nine times for 60 yards and he caught nine passes for 99 yards and a 54-yard touchdown in the 52-38 loss vs. Western Carolina last Saturday.

Huff rushed 14 times for 46 yards last year, and he caught three passes for 13 yards. Ruff had a combined 1,900 all-purpose yards and 26 touchdowns his junior year at Crest High.

Senior middle linebacker Garrett Sayegh

The 5-foot-9, 210-pounder anchors the defense and had seven tackles and a fumble recovery in the season opener against Western Carolina.

Sayegh had 96 tackles, three forced fumbles, two interceptions, two sack and one fumble recovery in 10 games last year. He had 16 tackles against both Hampton and Campbell a year ago and was named first-team Big South.

Senior defensive end Anton Williams

The sixth-year senior defensive end had 27 tackles, six tackles for loss and five sacks a year ago. The 6-3, 245-pounder from Marianna, Fla., added eight quarterback hurries and one forced fumble and was named second-team Big South.

Williams had two tackles in the season opener against WCU. Williams was dominant in 2019 with 54 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and eight sacks.