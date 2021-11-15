Scouting Central Connecticut State

Below is the scouting report on Central Connecticut State, who was picked last, 10th place, in the Northeast Conference preseason coaches poll, and last in the league by Blue Ribbon Basketball Yearbook .

NC State (2-0 overall) takes on struggling Central Connecticut State (0-2 overall) at 8 p.m. Tuesday on FloSports.com, and then play 2-1 Oklahoma State at 8 p.m. Wednesday on CBS Sports Network.

NC State has a pair of games this week at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Scheduling Colgate was a shrewd move for NC State on Saturday, but Central Connecticut State will likely be a drag on the postseason resume in March. The Blue Devils went 5-16 overall and 5-13 in the Northeast Conference last year, firing coach Donyell Marshall in the process. New coach Pat Sellars played at CCSU and is a veteran former assistant coach.

UConn drilled Central Connecticut State 99-48 in the season opener Nov. 9, and then the Blue Devils lost 75-57 to Brown on Sunday.

Rankings

Central Connecticut State finished No. 310 in the NET rankings last year.

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Blue Devils currently ranked No. 317 overall, and NC State is No. 57.

KenPom.com has Central Connecticut State at No. 349, and NCSU checks in at No. 57

RealtimeRPI.com has NC State ranked No. 62 in the country, and CCSU is No. 244.

Shooting

Guard Tre Mitchell shot 36.8 percent from three-point land last year en route to 9.4 points per game, and starting point guard Nigel Scantlebury shot 34.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Central Connecticut State is shooting 39.0 percent from the field and 40.0 percent on three-pointers through two games.

Rebounding

Stephane Ayangma is the top returning rebounder with 4.6 boards per game last year, along with 6.3 points. Senior 6-6 forward Andre Snoddy is averaging 8.0 rebounds per game, plus Ayangma is chipping in 5.0 boards a contest this season.

CCSU is averaging 27.5 rebounds per game this season, while opponents are averaging 33.0 boards a contest.

Defense

UConn and Brown have shot a combined 55.7 percent from the field and 52.8 percent on three-pointers this season. UConn shot a blistering 61.3 percent on field goals and 8 of 13 for 61.5 percent on three-pointers. Brown was an impressive 11 of 23 on three-pointers in its 75-57 victory.

Depth

Freshman Joe Ostrowsky was named the NEC rookie of the week after averaging 8.5 points per game and shooting 66.7 percent from the field and 60 percent on three-pointers. He had a team-high 12 points in the opener at UConn.

Leading scorer Ayangma, who is a 6-6 and 215-pounds senior forward, had 14 points and five rebounds in 22 minutes against Brown. He also chipped in eight points and five rebounds against UConn in 23 minutes.

Former Raleigh Word of God wing Zach Newkirk, the younger brother of former Pittsburgh/Indiana guard Josh Newkirk, also comes in off the bench for 10.0 minutes a contest. Guard Trenton McLaughlin also averages 17.5 minutes per game.