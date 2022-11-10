The Fighting Camels went 16-13 overall and 8-8 in the Big South a year ago. Campbell has added former NC State assistant coach Mike Summey to the staff.

The Wolfpack will get to follow up and build off that victory against Campbell at 7 p.m. Friday on ACC Network Extra.

NC State proved efficient, focused and dominant in defeating Austin Peay 99-50 on Monday.

Campbell returns veteran guard Ricky Clemons of Rolesville (N.C.) High, but lost key forward Cedric Henderson Jr., who picked Arizona as a graduate transfer over Texas Tech and NC State, among others.

Campbell cruised past St. Augustine of Raleigh 79-62 on Monday, with Clemons and Northwestern State transfer Jay Pal scoring 13 points apiece. Freshman wing Anthony Dell’Orso of Melbourne, Australia, had 11 points off the bench.

Campbell also returns post player Jesus Carralero of Spain from lsat year’s starting lineup, and reserve junior wing Gedminas Mokseckas has moved into the starting lineup.

NC State is the only Power Five Conference opponent Campbell will play this season. The Fighting Camels also play at East Carolina, at Appalachian State and home vs. North Carolina-Wilmington.

Rankings

Campbell was No. 218 in the NET rankings last season, and NC State was No. 139.

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Fighting Camels ranked No. 195 overall, and NC State is No. 55.

KenPom.com has Campbell at No. 195, and NCSU checks in at No. 70.

RealtimeRPI.com had NC State ranked No. 223 in the country, and Campbell was 215 last year.

Shooting

Campbell shot 42.9 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three-point range in the win over St. Augustine. Six different players hit one three-pointer, and Fairleigh Dickinson transfer Devon Dunn made three of six from beyond the arc. Jones shot 41.8 percent his freshman year at FDU, but slumped to 30.9 percent last year.

Campbell shot 46.0 percent from the field and 31.8 percent on three-pointer’s a year ago.

Rebounding

Campbell out-rebounded St. Augustine 36-30 on Monday, including 12-6 on the offensive boards. Pal led the way with eight boards, and Clemons added seven from the guard position.

Campbell averaged 31.9 rebounds per game last year, with 6-8, 220-pound Carralero leading the way with 5.7 rebounds per game. Clemons chipped in 5.0 boards a contest.

Defense

Campbell held St. Augustine to 46.2 percent from the field and 7 of 17 on three-pointers for 41.2 percent. The. 6-9, 190-pound Pal had four blocks, giving Campbell a rim protector.

Carralero had 26 blocks a year ago, plus 36 steals to lead Campbell in both categories. Opponents averaged 62.0 points per game last year, along with shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 34.4 percent on three-pointers.

Depth

Dell’Orso, Dunn, sophomore shooting guard Jasin Sinani and senior power forward Joshua Lusane appear to be the key cogs off the bench this season.

The 6-1, 180-pound Dunn averaged 9.8 points and 2.0 rebounds per game last year for Fairleigh Dickinson. The 6-7, 240-pound Lusane started 23 of 25 games in 2020-21, but came off the bench in all but one game last year. He averaged 3.9 points and 2.1 rebounds in 11.0 minutes per game.

The 6-3, 195-pound Sinani played for Wisconsin-Milwaukee last year, and logged four starts and played in 21 games.