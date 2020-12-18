NC State Wolfpack basketball is 3-1 thus far and will face Campbell on Saturday for game five of its 2020-21 season. The Camels are 4-1 under head coach Kevin McGeehan and are coming off of a 66-56 loss at Elon on Wednesday, their first of the season. The Pack is also coming off of its first defeat of the 2020-21 campaign, an 80-69 road loss to Saint Louis. The Wolfpack will tip off against the Camels for its first game of the season in PNC Arena at 4 p.m. on ACC Network. Here is the scouting report on Campbell:

Kevin McGeehan is in his eighth season as head coach of the Fighting Camels. (Brad Mills- USA Today Sports)

Season Overview

Campbell is 4-1 this season with two wins over Division I completion, including games over Jacksonville and New Orleans. The Camels' lone loss came this Wednesday, 66-56 at Elon.

Rankings

Shooting

Two days after facing a top ten shooting team nationally in terms of field goal percentage, the Pack will face another opponent that is among the most efficient in the country. Campbell has shot 54.6 from the field through five contests, which ranks eighth nationally among Division I teams. As opposed to Saint Louis, however, the Camels' strength is inside the three-point line. Campbell has made 65.7 percent of its two-point attempts, which ranks third in Division I. It's 36.2 three-point field goal percentage ranks 99th nationally. Campbell has had no problem with scoring thus far and averages 84.4 points per game, which ranks 39th nationally.

Rebounding

Campbell has not been a good rebounding team, even against poor competition, which should provide the Pack an opportunity after it was outrebounded 53-26 by Saint Louis on Thursday night. The Camels average 31.8 rebounds per game and just 7.8 per contest on the offensive end. CU has allowed opponents to average 32 rebounds per game, so it had been outrebounded slightly on a consistent basis.

Defense

While Campbell has been an efficient offensive team, it hasn't been able to consistently stop its opponents on the defensive end. The Camels have allowed opponents to average 71.4 points per game. They have also allowed opponents to shoot 45.3 percent from the field, including 33.9 percent on three-point attempts. CU does average 8.2 steals per game, which ranks 78th nationally.

Depth

Campbell has shown to comfortably play eight-deep. Only one player averages more than 30 minutes per game, senior guard Jordan Whitfield. No other player in the eight-man rotation averages less than 16.8 minutes per contest.

Player to Watch

Whitfield leads the team in scoring (17.6 points per game) and steals (1.8 steals per game). The 6-1 guard has shot lights out from the perimeter, averaging 63.2 percent from beyond the arc on 19 attempts. He has an effective field goal percentage, which gives weighted value to three-point attempts, of 85.2 percent, which ranks ninth among Division I players according to KenPom. Whitfield also averages 2.8 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. He is a local product that played for Millbrook High in Raleigh, so Saturday will be somewhat of a homecoming for the senior.

Likely Starters