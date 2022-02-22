Scouting Boston College
Boston College coach Earl Grant was at College of Charleston for seven years.
Grant reached the NCAA Tournament once with Charleston, going 26-8 overall in 2017-18. He amassed a 127-89 record and 69-50 in the CAA. Grant and NC State coach Kevin Keatts overlapped three years in the CAA, with the latter at North Carolina-Wilmington. Keatts and UNCW went 8-1 during that stretch against Grant.
NC State hosts Boston College at 7 p.m. tonight on ACC Network.
Overview
Grant brought in his former player at College of Charleston, guard Brevin Galloway. Other transfers on the roster include point guard Makai Ashton-Langford, center James Karnik (Lehigh), center Quinten Post (Mississippi State) and power forward T.J. Bickerstaff (Drexel).
Boston College was able to top Florida State 71-55 on Monday without Bickerstaff and sophomore wing DeMarr Langford Jr.
The win snapped a five-game losing streak. BC’s has also been able to defeat Clemson, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh and Notre Dame, proving to be dangerous on occasion.
Rankings
Boston College is No. 158 in the NET rankings this season, and NC State is No. 133.
ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Eagles currently ranked No. 133 overall, and NC State is No. 113.
KenPom.com has Boston College at No. 147, and NCSU checks in at No. 122.
RealtimeRPI.com has NC State ranked No. 200 in the country, and Boston College is No. 202.
Shooting
Boston College is averaging 66.0 points per game and is shooting 41.5 percent from the field, 30.2 percent on three-pointers and 70.6 percent from the free-throw line.
Four players have made at least 10 three-pointers this season. Zackery is easily the best of the three-point shooters, going 37 of 81 for 45.7 percent.
Rebounding
The Eagles are averaging 35.5 rebounds per game, which is plus 1.9 for rebounding margin. BC has grabbed 297 offensive rebounds, with three players over 56 offensive rebounds, led by Bickerstaff, who has 63. Post has 57 and Karnik is right behind at 56.
If Bickerstaff is healthy enough to play, he leads the team with 7.8 rebounds per game. Post is second with 5.7 boards a contest.
Defense
The Eagles have allowed 67.7 points per game, with opposing teams shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 36.6 percent on three-pointers.
BC is averaging 3.1 blocks and 7.1 steals per game. Post has 24 blocks, and Zackery has added a team-high 44 steals.
Depth
With DeMarr Langford and Bickerstaff out with injuries, the Eagles basically played two guys off the bench against Florida State. Three other players played less than two minutes.
Freshman guard Kanye Jones and freshman forward Gianni Thompson had increased roles against FSU. The 6-4, 170-pound Jones is averaging 2.3 points in 10.9 minutes per game. The 6-8, 205-pound Thompson checks in at 1.4 points and 1.1 rebounds in 7.9 minutes a contest.
Star Watch
Boston College senior point guard Makai Ashton-Langford is having his best season in his fifth year of college.
Ashton-Langford was ranked No. 47 overall nationally by Rivals.com in the class of 2017. He was a celebrated prep player with Mass Rivals traveling team and finished up at Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy.
The 6-3, 185-pounder signed with UConn, but eventually got released from his letter of intent and went to Providence for his first two years. He proved disappointing with the Friars, struggling from the field and he averaged just 4.0 points in his 63 games there.
Ashton-Langford transferred to Boston College and then coach Jim Christian, and was eventually joined by his brother DeMarr Langford Jr. Now he’s on to his third college coach with Grant. He’s blossomed this season and is averaging career highs in points (12.0), rebounds (3.8) and assists (3.5) per game. He’s shooting 39.4 percent from the field and 30.3 percent on three-pointers.
Ashton-Langford has scored at least 20 points in three games this season, including 23 points at Pittsburgh in a 69-67 loss at Pittsburgh on Jan. 8. He has scored in double figures in all but eight games this season.
Likely starters
NC State
PG — 1 Dereon Seabron (6-7, 180, R-Soph., 17.9 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.4 spg)
SG — 0 Terquavion Smith (6-4, 160, Fr., 15.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.4 spg)
G — 14 Casey Morsell (6-3, 200, Jr., 7.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 0.8 apg)
PF — 4 Jericole Hellems (6-7, 200, Sr., 13.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.1 spg)
C — 21 Ebenezer Dowuona (6-11, 225, Soph., 4.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 0.1 apg, 1.8 bpg)
Boston College
PG — 11 Makai Ashton-Langford (6-3, 185, Sr., 12.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.5 apg, 1.4 seg)
SG — 3 Jaeden Zackery (6-2, 200, Fr., 9.9 ppg, 3.3 4pg, 2.7 apg, 1.7 spg)
G — 51 Brevin Galloway (6-2, 200, Sr., 7.9 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.0 apg, 1.1 spg)
F — 33 James Karnik (6-9, 230, Sr., 9.0 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 0.5 apg)
C — 12 Quinten Post (7-0, 240, Jr., 8.9 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 0.8 apg, 1.0 bpg)
Numbers Of Note
11.7: Turnovers per game, which ranks 75th nationally. The Eagles have had 10 games with 10 or fewer turnovers.
25 Years since an ACC player had a similar stat line as Boston College freshman guard Jaeden Zackery, who had 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals with one turnover in 35 minutes of play. The other player to do so was Georgia Tech’s Iman Shumpert vs. Virginia Tech on Jan. 25, 2011.
76.2: Percentage from the field (32 of 42) for BC post player James Karnik in the Eagles’ five ACC wins. He is shooting 44.0 percent in the 11 league losses.
Game Within The Game: Boston College’s James Karnik vs. NC State’s Jericole Hellems
Senior James Karnik is in his fifth season of college basketball, and he is averaging 9.0 points and 5.4 rebounds per game this season. He is shooting an impressive 53.3 percent from the field.
The 6-9, 230-pound Karnik is from Surrey, British Columbia, which is near Vancouver. He has scored in double figures in five of the last six games, including going for 21 points and nine rebounds in a 72- loss vs. Duke on Feb. 12.
The former Lehigh transfer is not much of a threat from three-point land at 9 of 31 for 29.0 percent. However, he has proved to be potent at times this season on offense. Karnik had a season-high 26 points and nine rebounds in a 68-63 win vs. Virginia Tech on Jan. 22. He also had 17 points and 13 rebounds in just 21 minutes of action in the 73-57 win vs. Notre Dame on Dec. 3.
Hellems is third on the Wolfpack with 13.6 points per game and he’s shooting 39.2 percent from three-point land. The 6-7, 200-pounder will be giving up size against Karnik.
