Scouting Boston College

Grant reached the NCAA Tournament once with Charleston, going 26-8 overall in 2017-18. He amassed a 127-89 record and 69-50 in the CAA. Grant and NC State coach Kevin Keatts overlapped three years in the CAA, with the latter at North Carolina-Wilmington. Keatts and UNCW went 8-1 during that stretch against Grant.

Boston College coach Earl Grant was at College of Charleston for seven years.

Grant brought in his former player at College of Charleston, guard Brevin Galloway. Other transfers on the roster include point guard Makai Ashton-Langford, center James Karnik (Lehigh), center Quinten Post (Mississippi State) and power forward T.J. Bickerstaff (Drexel).

Boston College was able to top Florida State 71-55 on Monday without Bickerstaff and sophomore wing DeMarr Langford Jr.

The win snapped a five-game losing streak. BC’s has also been able to defeat Clemson, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh and Notre Dame, proving to be dangerous on occasion.

Rankings

Boston College is No. 158 in the NET rankings this season, and NC State is No. 133.

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Eagles currently ranked No. 133 overall, and NC State is No. 113.

KenPom.com has Boston College at No. 147, and NCSU checks in at No. 122.

RealtimeRPI.com has NC State ranked No. 200 in the country, and Boston College is No. 202.

Shooting

Boston College is averaging 66.0 points per game and is shooting 41.5 percent from the field, 30.2 percent on three-pointers and 70.6 percent from the free-throw line.

Four players have made at least 10 three-pointers this season. Zackery is easily the best of the three-point shooters, going 37 of 81 for 45.7 percent.

Rebounding

The Eagles are averaging 35.5 rebounds per game, which is plus 1.9 for rebounding margin. BC has grabbed 297 offensive rebounds, with three players over 56 offensive rebounds, led by Bickerstaff, who has 63. Post has 57 and Karnik is right behind at 56.

If Bickerstaff is healthy enough to play, he leads the team with 7.8 rebounds per game. Post is second with 5.7 boards a contest.

Defense

The Eagles have allowed 67.7 points per game, with opposing teams shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 36.6 percent on three-pointers.

BC is averaging 3.1 blocks and 7.1 steals per game. Post has 24 blocks, and Zackery has added a team-high 44 steals.

Depth

With DeMarr Langford and Bickerstaff out with injuries, the Eagles basically played two guys off the bench against Florida State. Three other players played less than two minutes.

Freshman guard Kanye Jones and freshman forward Gianni Thompson had increased roles against FSU. The 6-4, 170-pound Jones is averaging 2.3 points in 10.9 minutes per game. The 6-8, 205-pound Thompson checks in at 1.4 points and 1.1 rebounds in 7.9 minutes a contest.