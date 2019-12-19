Auburn went on to reach the Final Four and were close to topping Virginia to advance to the title game, falling 63-62. Three starters departed the program from last year, including the Tigers’ veteran backcourt duo. However, Auburn still has four senior starters this season and are ranked No. 12 by The Associated Press . They are one of the last remaining unbeaten teams (9-0) in college basketball.

The Wolfpack needed one last year when then No. 7-ranked Auburn came to PNC Arena. NCSU point guard Markell Johnson had 27 points and five three-pointers, and combo guard Braxton Beverly and wing Devon Daniels combined for 30 points in a 78-71 win.

Auburn hasn’t played a Power Five Conference member in its first nine games.

Auburn has played three close games this season with a one-point win at South Alabama on Nov. 12, a three-point overtime victory against Furman on Dec. 5, and a 67-61 win vs. Saint Louis last Saturday.

Freshman small forward Isaac Okoro, who NC State recruited out of Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern High, has been a pleasant boost to the Tigers lineup. He is shooting 57 percent from the field and has scored in double figures in every game but one, when he had nine against Richmond. He is rising up the NBA Draft mock boards by the various gurus.

Rankings

In the NET rankings done by the NCAA, Auburn is currently No. 8 in the country. KenPom.com has Auburn at No. 17, and ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Tigers at No. 13.

The Tigers are ranked No. 1 in the old RPI formula used by the NCAA — according to RealTimeRPI.com.

Shooting

Memphis transfer Jamal Johnson leads the way at 44.4 percent on three-pointers, and AU has four players who have made at least 12 from beyond the arc this season. Auburn is shooting 46.8 percent from the field, 33.6 percent on three-pointers and a lowly 63.3 percent at the free-throw line. Point guard J’Von McCormick is just 6 of 21 at the free-throw line.

Junior guar Samir Doughty is the most likely of the perimeter players to fire it up. He has attempted at least five three-pointers in six of the nine contests. He went 6 of 8 against Cal-State Northridge (and former Pack coach Mark Gottfried) in a 116-70 win Nov. 15. He also made 5 of 9 from beyond the arc in the 84-59 win over New Mexico on Nov. 25.

Rebounding

Senior big man Austin Wiley anchors the boards for Auburn at 8.9 per game. Four other players are chipping in at least four rebounds a contest, which is helping Auburn average 43.0 per game, seventh best in the country. The rebounding margin has been plus-7.8.

UNCG hurt NC State with 18 offensive rebounds Sunday. Auburn is averaging 13.8 offensive rebounds per contest, which is 10th best in the country. Wiley leads the way with 25 offensive rebounds on the season.

Defense

The Tigers are allowing 67.1 points per game with opponents shooting 40.5 percent from the field and 29.5 percent on three-pointers. Auburn is averaging 6.6 steals and 6.2 blocks per game.

Wiley and senior Anfernee McLemore are both quality shot-blockers, and freshman Babatunde Akingbola was an accomplished shot-blocker in high school. Okoro is also a quality two-way small forward thanks to his toughness on the defensive end.

Depth

Auburn played four players off the bench for at least 13 minutes against Saint Louis in its last game, a 67-61 win. Of the four, McLemore is a former starter and averaging 7.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 19.9 minutes per game. The 6-7, 220-pounder had 73 blocks in 2017-18 when he filled in for the suspended Purifoy and Wiley.

Johnson, who is the son of former Alabama star and NBA player Buck Johnson, chips in 5.3 points in 13.2 minutes a game. Freshman wings Allen Flanigan and Devan Cambridge round out the rotation.