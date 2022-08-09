Savion Jackson proud to wear No. 9 at NC State

Jackson understood the significance of the number, with former NC State star defensive ends Mario Williams and Bradley Chubb having worn it. Doeren also knew Jackson wasn’t ready yet, after having four starts his second-year freshman campaign, and delayed the scenario.

NC State defensive end Savion Jackson figured he’d take his shot over a year ago and asked coach Dave Doeren if he could wear No. 9.

Jackson worked on the little things and started the first nine games last year before undergoing season-ending knee surgery, suffered early against Florida State. He finished with 23 tackles, five quarterback hurries and 1.5 tackles for loss, and wore No. 90. He also proved to Doeren he was ready and was awarded the No. 9 jersey for this fall.

“I took that to heart,” said Jackson on being declined the year before. “I just worked all of last season. I came here, and I actually was asking for a different number, but he just gave me the option of nine and said, ‘I think you are ready.’”

As part of the process of wearing the special number, Jackson, Doeren and Chubb had a telephone conversation to make sure all was understood on what it meant to wear No. 9. The call happened in Doeren’s office.

Jackson feels like he’ll play harder just by being No. 9.

“He [Chubb] wanted to make sure I was wearing it for the right reasons, and not because it looked cool,” Jackson said. “It’s a legacy. It is bigger than just a number. You have to look at who wore it before with Mario Williams and Chubb.”

NC State is hoping this will be a breakout season for Jackson in its 3-3-5 scheme. The former Rivals.com three-star prospect is healthy and has gained 45 pounds since he was at Clayton (N.C.) High. Jackson picked NC State over South Carolina and went on to have 60 tackles and 5.5 sacks his senior year in nine games.

Jackson didn’t redshirt his freshman year and became a rotational player in 2019. He has 51 career tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and one sack in 29 career games (13 starts).

“I had to grow more and my leadership among other guys in my room,” Jackson said. “If I was a great player and a bad person off the field, I probably wouldn’t be wearing it.”

Jackson’s job in the 3-3-5 may not always be glamorous, but it’s important for the scheme of the defense.

“I have a lot of stunts and in the B gap mainly,” Jackson said. “I have linebackers that fit behind me. We just have a whole lot of different stunts and moves.”

Jackson knows that there will be times three defensive linemen have to go against five offensive linemen, and it won’t be easy. Getting more interceptions is one of the goals of the Wolfpack defense, which will mean candy bars as a treat for the guys.

“We have a lot more linebackers and skill guys,” Jackson said. “When we are holding our gap, we have linebackers firing up behind us and making us plays. Us, as D-Lineman can make plays too.”