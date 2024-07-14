Saturday's adidas 3SSB event recap
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Semifinal Saturday saw the end of Team Loaded VA 17s run, and championship Sunday is set.
Utah Prospects defeated Team Loaded VA in a slower-paced halfcourt battle, 52-49. NC State senior guard target Kaden Magwood continued his terrific play, making three-pointers and being creative.
One unfortunate development is that junior power forward Cody Peck of Matthews (N.C.) Carmel Christian has suffered a thumb injury and his tournament is over.
The 15s semifinals also showed who has next in the DMV and state of Virginia, plus a two-sport standout from Lancaster, S.C., could end up on the Wolfpack football radar at some point.
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE