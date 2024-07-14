Advertisement
Saturday's adidas 3SSB event recap

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Semifinal Saturday saw the end of Team Loaded VA 17s run, and championship Sunday is set.

Utah Prospects defeated Team Loaded VA in a slower-paced halfcourt battle, 52-49. NC State senior guard target Kaden Magwood continued his terrific play, making three-pointers and being creative.

One unfortunate development is that junior power forward Cody Peck of Matthews (N.C.) Carmel Christian has suffered a thumb injury and his tournament is over.

The 15s semifinals also showed who has next in the DMV and state of Virginia, plus a two-sport standout from Lancaster, S.C., could end up on the Wolfpack football radar at some point.

adidas 3SSB Friday recap

