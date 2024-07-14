Utah Prospects defeated Team Loaded VA in a slower-paced halfcourt battle, 52-49. NC State senior guard target Kaden Magwood continued his terrific play, making three-pointers and being creative.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Semifinal Saturday saw the end of Team Loaded VA 17s run, and championship Sunday is set.

One unfortunate development is that junior power forward Cody Peck of Matthews (N.C.) Carmel Christian has suffered a thumb injury and his tournament is over.

The 15s semifinals also showed who has next in the DMV and state of Virginia, plus a two-sport standout from Lancaster, S.C., could end up on the Wolfpack football radar at some point.

adidas 3SSB Friday recap