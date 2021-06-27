Saturday night was an airing of grievances for NC State fans, Elliott Avent

“I’ve got a whole lot of problems with you people! And now you’re going to hear about it.” The holiday of Festivus is six months away, but it became an airing of grievances at Doak Field Saturday night as roughly 2,000 NC State fans welcomed the Wolfpack baseball team home from Omaha after its trip to the College World Series was abruptly canceled due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the program. No, Frank Constanza wasn’t there. But if he was, he would have had no problem fitting right in. NC State fans were collectively processing the latest bout of trauma they’ve had to endure, a heartbreaking early exit from the College World Series. But this time, it was uniquely cruel and unusual. The Wolfpack, arguably the hottest team in the country after taking down three of the country’s best pitchers in a span of eight days, was not eliminated because of a loss on the field, but rather stripped of an opportunity to compete for what would have been the school’s first national championship in a team sport since 1983. So understandably, emotions were high Saturday. Yes, there was anger. But as frustrated as the Wolfpack fans were about how events unfolded in Omaha, they were equally proud of their team for the resiliency they showed and for the accomplishment of getting there in the first place.

NC State baseball head coach Elliott Avent and his team arrive at Doak Field Saturday night to a crowd of roughly 2,000 Wolfpack fans showing support. (Justin Williams, The Wolfpacker)

And once the team arrived at Doak Field at roughly 9:15 p.m. Saturday night, NC State head coach Elliott Avent knew exactly how to play to his audience. The 25-year Wolfpack skipper, with the pain of the most gut-wrenching experience of his career still fresh, was able to put the thoughts of many of his fans into words when he was prompted to give a speech and was handed a bullhorn. The Pack exited two charter busses and strolled out onto Doak Field, only to be greeted by a near full-house crowd filling the seats of Dail Park to celebrate the team’s accomplishments. After 10 minutes of the team accepting cheers from the middle of the baseball diamond, a handful of students started chanting “Speech! Speech! Speech!” And Avent was prepared to deliver the verbal red meat. The skipper did his best to project his voice that was admittedly drowned out by the crowd size, but a police officer on the field handed him his bullhorn so the fans could hear what he had to say.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgY2hhbnQgdGhhdCBwcm9tcHRlZCBhIHNwZWVjaC4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1BUa21ET3NVT2IiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Q VGttRE9zVU9iPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEp1c3RpbiBILiBXaWxsaWFtcyAo QEp1c3RpbkhXaWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0p1 c3RpbkhXaWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNDA5MDE0NTg2MzY0MzQyMjczP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMjcsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QYXJ0IG9uZSBvZiBFbGxpb3R0IEF2ZW504oCZcyBzcGVlY2ggZnJv bSBlYXJsaWVyLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vaHB1dVdrNVhZaiI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hwdXVXazVYWWo8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSnVz dGluIEguIFdpbGxpYW1zIChASnVzdGluSFdpbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSnVzdGluSFdpbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE0MDkwMTU3NDAz MjYzNTA4NTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAyNywgMjAyMTwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

“At roughly midnight last night, the NCAA decided that our run in Omaha was over,” Avent told the crowd. The fans, with years of pent-up frustration, responded with a chorus of boos directed towards the governing body of college athletics. The crowd fell silent, and Avent was able to continue. The coach shared personal anecdotes of growing up watching the 1983 men’s basketball team win the national championship with his father and falling in love with the school he’s made his home for the past two-and-a-half decades. He continued with stories of players and teams past, but nothing compared to the experience the team behind him had gone through over the past 36 hours. After about 15 minutes of comments from Avent and a handful of his players, the coach left the Wolfpack fans with three things he asked them to never forget as his parting shot. No. 1: The class his team showed in the face of adversity in Omaha. No. 2: The support and love Wolfpack Nation had shown the team throughout its magical postseason run. And the walk-off home run of the evening, No. 3: That his NC State team deserved the title of 2021 College World Series national champions. The crowd, already on its feet, showered Avent and his team with cheers as the members waved back in gratitude.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5OQyBTdGF0ZSBjb2FjaCBFbGxpb3R0IEF2ZW50IHRlbGxzIFdvbGZw YWNrIGZhbnMgdG8gcmVtZW1iZXIgdGhyZWUgdGhpbmdzIGFzIGhpcyBwYXJ0 aW5nIHNob3QuPGJyPjxicj4xLiBUaGUgY2xhc3MgdGhlIHRlYW0gc2hvd2Vk IGluIHRoZSBmYWNlIG9mIGFkdmVyc2l0eS4gPGJyPjIuIFRoZSBzdXBwb3J0 IG9mIFdvbGZwYWNrIE5hdGlvbi48YnI+My4gTkMgU3RhdGUgd29uIHRoZSAy MDIxIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTkNBQUNXUz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATkNBQUNXUzwvYT4gQ2hhbXBpb25zaGlwLiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vaFo0S01RV2tKbCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2haNEtNUVdrSmw8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSnVzdGluIEguIFdpbGxp YW1zIChASnVzdGluSFdpbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vSnVzdGluSFdpbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE0MDg5NjY5NjIyMjM0MDcxMDY/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAyNywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

This capped what had become an event that started hours before the team arrived back to its home stadium with fans pouring in as early as 5 p.m., anxiously awaiting the opportunity to cheer on the 2021 Wolfpack one last time. In the hours leading up to the team’s arrival, fans packed the north end of Varsity Drive leading up to the stadium standing behind police tape. Almost everyone was in Wolfpack Red. Several fans held up signs that said things such as, “NCAA = Joke”, “Test Vandy for Ligma”, and the NCAA logo with rainbow hair and a red circle nose meant to resemble a clown. There were also signs of support, such as “We Love You: #Pack9, #Pack13.” Chants broke out nearly every other minute. Some of the most memorable included: “We beat Vandy!” “Vandy’s Daddy!” Which later turned into, “Arkansas’s Daddy!” And for Avent, who turned 65 this past May: “One More Year!”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yLDAwMCsgcGFzc2lvbmF0ZSwgYW5ncnkgYW5kIGxveWFsIFdvbGZw YWNrIGZhbnMgd2FpdGluZyBmb3IgdGhlaXIgdGVhbSB0byBhcnJpdmUgYmFj ayBpbiBSYWxlaWdoIGZyb20gT21haGEuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9HdlBIaW5KUjNwIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vR3ZQSGluSlIzcDwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKdXN0aW4gSC4gV2lsbGlhbXMgKEBKdXN0aW5IV2lsbCkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KdXN0aW5IV2lsbC9zdGF0 dXMvMTQwODk1MTA0MjM4MTk1NTA3Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5K dW5lIDI3LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Two NC State fans wore shirts showing their discontent towards the NCAA Saturday night at Doak Field. (Justin Williams, The Wolfpacker)