A day after drafting NC State baseball catcher Patrick Bailey in the first round of the MLB Draft and months after trading for former Wolfpack infielder Will Wilson, who was selected in the first round last year by the Los Angeles Angels, the San Francisco Giants continue to add former NC State products into its minor league system.

The Giants took left-handed pitcher Nick Swiney with the top pick in the supplemental second round (No. 67 overall), which is sandwiched between the second and third rounds for teams that lost a "Type B" free agent. Slot value for the pick was $967,700.

Swiney’s scintillating four starts this year, in which he allowed only 13 hits and six walks while surrendering four earned runs in 28.0 innings and striking out 42 batters, burst him onto the radar of MLB scouts. MLB Network's Jim Callis noted that Swiney was considered earlier by teams in the competitive balance first round choices.