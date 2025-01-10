Georgia State safety transfer Jeremiah Johnson picks NC State

NC State offered Georgia State safety Jeremiah Johnson on Monday, and he quickly set up an official visit for Jan. 8-9. Johnson, who is a former junior college player and from Anguilla, Miss., pulled the trigger and picked the Wolfpack on Friday.

The 5-foot-11, 192-pound Johnson had 69 tackles, one tackles for loss and six passes defended last fall at Georgia State. He had 10 tackles against James Madison and Appalachian State this season. Johnson earned second-team all-league this fall. He was All-Sun Belt honorable mention in 2023 after having 74 tackles, one sack and two interceptions. Johnson arrived at Georgia State in 2022, and played at cornerback and safety, and finished with 21 tackles. He played at South Delta High in Rolling Fork, Miss., and he attended Mississippi Delta Community College.