Peneueta is transferring from Sacramento State where she completed the first two years of her career, and she will be immediately eligible to play for the Wolfpack beginning with the 2023-24 season.

A 6-foot-2 guard, Peneueta averages 8.5 points and 5.4 rebounds in her collegiate career with shooting percentages of better than 45 percent overall (.462, 139-of-301) and from distance (.458, 127-of-177).

"We're excited to add KP to the Pack," NC State coach Wes Moore said. "It starts with her ability to shoot the three at a really high percentage and stretch a defense. She also has a strong assist-to-turnover ratio that makes everyone around her better. Her rebounding skill on the defensive end will be an asset as well. Katie is a great fit for what we do at NC State."

Peneueta is coming off of a sophomore season during which she ranked among the nation's most accurate three-point shooters. Her 45.5 percent clip ranked No. 6 in the country following a 2022-23 campaign during which she averaged a versatile 8.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 blocks per game. Peneueta posted three double-doubles last season and scored in double figures in 13 games.

As a rookie in 2021-22, Peneueta set the Sacramento State program record in three-point percentage with a mark of .463 (56-of-121). She has knocked down a career-high six three pointers in three games, most recently doing so on Feb. 23, 2023, in a 20-point game that also tied as her collegiate best scoring performance.

The Vancouver, Wash., native was a three-sport athlete in high school as she was also a member of the volleyball and track and field teams at Heritage. She averaged 18.0 points per game as a high school senior and was named all-region female athlete of the year and first-team all-league that season.