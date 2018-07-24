NC State is expected to rely on its passing game this season, and it might be only fitting that sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley and junior wide receiver Kelvin Harmon both earned preseason first-team All-ACC selections Tuesday.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Finley completed 312 of 479 throws (65.1 percent) for 3,518 yards with 17 touchdowns and six interceptions, and added 69 carries for 194 yards and three scores for the 9-4 Wolfpack. He turned potential NFL Draft overtures to finish what he started in Raleigh.

The former Boise State graduate transfer enters his final season with the Wolfpack ranked fifth in school history in career passing yards (6.577), completions (555), passing attempts (881) and total offense (6,856). He also ranks seventh with 35 career touchdown passes.

The 6-foot-3, 213-pound Harmon caught 69 passes for 1,017 yards and four touchdowns a year ago to become the first Wolfpack receiver since Jerricho Cotchery in 2003 to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark. He had six 100-yard receiving games, and his seven career 100-yard performances ranks fifth in school history.

Finley also ranked third in the ACC Player of the Year voting, tallying 37 votes. Boston College sophomore running back AJ Dillon received the honor, with Clemson senior defensive tackle Christian Wilkins second.

The preseason player of the year and all-conference team was selected by a vote of 148 media members that were credentialed for last week’s ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte.

Eleven of the league’s 14 football programs placed at least one player on the 2018 All-ACC Preseason Team. Ten of the selections earned first-team All-ACC last year. Clemson tackle Mitch Hyatt, center Justin Falcinelli, defensive end Clelin Ferrell, defensive tackles Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence are earned first-team honors in 2017. Dillon, Duke cornerback Mark Gilbert, Duke linebacker Joe Giles-Harris, Louisville wide receiver Jaylen Smith and North Carolina return man Anthony Ratliff-Williams were also first-team selections.