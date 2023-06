Four-star athlete Ronnie Royal III of Gulf Shores (Ala.) High became one of NC State’s signature recruits when he verbally committed Friday to the Wolfpack.

Royal was able to have NC State defensive back Devan Boykin as his player host, and met fellow defensive back recruits Asaad Brown and Brody Barnhardt when he officially visited Raleigh on June 16-18. After letting a few days go buy, he knew what he wanted to do.