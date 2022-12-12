The two are long-time co-workers, working together at BYU and Virginia together from 2013-2021. Tujague played for the Cougars from 1989-91, which also overlapped some when Anae was a graduate assistant from 1990-91.

NC State formally announced the hirings of new offensive coordinator Robert Anae from Syracuse, and offensive line coach Garett Tujague from Virginia on Monday.

NC State coach Dave Doeren has current members of the organization who know both coaches, including special assistant Ruffin McNeill, defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tony Gibson and cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell.

“It’s interesting how it’s all tied together that way,” Doeren said. “I feel very fortunate about the chemistry.”

Anae worked with Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong in 2021, which was his breakout season. Armstrong went 326-of-500 passing for 4,449 yards, 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and he rushed 98 times for 251 yards and nine scores.

Without Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck, who both left for Syracuse, the new staff at Virginia never found its offensive rhythm with Armstrong. He went 185-of-338 passing for 2,210 yards, seven touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed 123 times for 371 yards and six scores.

Doeren said the best aspect of Anae is his ability to adjust to the talent he has.

“You look at the success Brennan had under coach and then after coach left,” Doeren said. “Then the lack of success [Syracuse quarterback] Garrett [Shrader] had and then coach came in. Those are two live examples in our league of the impact he had on those two young men.”

NC State are expected to return freshman quarterback MJ Morris and redshirt freshman quarterback Ben Finley. Doeren was non-committal about which of them was going to start the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30, but both are practicing.

“Our quarterbacks are very fortunate to have a guy like Robert here,” Doeren said. “We look forward to that.”

The duo will replace offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Beck, who was hired as head coach at Coastal Carolina, and offensive line coach John Garrison, who departed for the same position at Ole Miss.

"I'm really excited for Tim and his family, and he has definitely done great things for us and our program," Doeren said. "It was a great time with John and Tim both, but sometimes things happen like that in our profession."

Doeren said the remaining offensive coaches will work together, with running backs coach Kurt Roper doing the “lion’s share” of the play calling. Offensive line assistant Austin Davis, a former Duke player, will replace Garrison during bowl preparations.

Having Anae and Tujague in the fold will also help in landing transfers and making sure the class of 2023 is intact for the first signing period Dec. 21-23.

Doeren credited NCSU athletic director Boo Corrigan for helping get the hires done as quickly as possible.

“With the early signing day and the transfer portal window, people want to know who is going to coach them,” Doeren said. “We are a great program with a lot to offer. We have a locker room full of incredible guys to coach. A lot of people called and texted that wanted these jobs.”