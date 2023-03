Sophomore Karlfonza “Fonzy” Smith wasn’t expecting recruiting interest or a spot in the Rivals250 this soon.

Smith is poised for a banner junior year at Fayetteville (N.C.) Trinity Christian, and ranked No. 240 overall in the country by Rivals.com. He’s No. 7 in the state of North Carolina and No. 44 at wide receiver in the class of 2025.