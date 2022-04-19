Rivals250 OL Sam Pendleton sets decision date
Rivals250 offensive lineman Sam Pendleton has been making the rounds this spring and putting some of his favorite teams under the microscope. Now the Pfafftown (N.C.) Ronald Reagan star has enough information to announce his commitment. Pendleton will go public with his choice at a ceremony at his school on Monday April 25th at 6:30pm. He gave Rivals.com a preview of his upcoming decision along with a recap of his most recent visits ahead of his big announcement.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news