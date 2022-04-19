Rivals250 offensive lineman Sam Pendleton has been making the rounds this spring and putting some of his favorite teams under the microscope. Now the Pfafftown (N.C.) Ronald Reagan star has enough information to announce his commitment. Pendleton will go public with his choice at a ceremony at his school on Monday April 25th at 6:30pm. He gave Rivals.com a preview of his upcoming decision along with a recap of his most recent visits ahead of his big announcement.