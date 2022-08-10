Rivals250 DT Kayden McDonald updates recruitment ahead of fall commitment

The end is in sight for Kayden McDonald.

The Rivals250 defensive tackle out of North Gwinnett High School released his top 10 earlier this summer. He has now trimmed his list even further, and he has his eyes set on an October commitment date.

Rivals caught up with McDonald to get his thoughts on the remaining contenders - Georgia, Clemson, Oklahoma, Michigan, Texas A&M, Ohio State, North Carolina State, and Florida.