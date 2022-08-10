 TheWolfpackCentral - Rivals250 DT Kayden McDonald updates recruitment ahead of fall commitment
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-10 13:10:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals250 DT Kayden McDonald updates recruitment ahead of fall commitment

2023 Rivals250 defensive tackle Kayden McDonald.
2023 Rivals250 defensive tackle Kayden McDonald. (Rivals.com)
Jed May • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst

The end is in sight for Kayden McDonald.

The Rivals250 defensive tackle out of North Gwinnett High School released his top 10 earlier this summer. He has now trimmed his list even further, and he has his eyes set on an October commitment date.

Rivals caught up with McDonald to get his thoughts on the remaining contenders - Georgia, Clemson, Oklahoma, Michigan, Texas A&M, Ohio State, North Carolina State, and Florida.

CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board

RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info for 2022 series

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}