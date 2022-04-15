Rivals Camp Series: Top 10 performers overall so far

The Long Beach (Calif.) Poly five-star quarterback and Tennessee commit messed up the date for the Rivals Camp in Los Angeles, so he showed up rushed, but it did not affect his performance at all. Iamaleava showed off his skills – like he has at every event – as he has great size and a phenomenal arm and he remains the No. 1 performer so far. He had excellent accuracy that day and a charisma that receivers love as well. The five-star is smooth, capable and not only wants to perform at the highest level but also have fun doing it. Everything looks so natural in his game.



*****

Branch is so dynamic and elusive throughout his routes and then with the ball in his hands that it’s almost unfair to ask one cornerback on an island to stay with him during one-on-one routes. In camp settings, Branch just runs by people and uses his elite speed to his advantage. The USC commit is too shifty and fast to be contained and he’s also stronger than one would expect, so corners cannot be physical with him at the line.

*****

We’ve written this before but it’s worth saying again: It’s hard to believe Stewart is not even in high school yet because if he was a member of the 2023 class he would at least be in the discussion for a five-star ranking. The Reserve (La.) East St. John defensive lineman is 6-foot-5, 280 pounds, so advanced with his moves and how he uses his arms for leverage and he was unstoppable against some pretty talented offensive linemen at the New Orleans stop. Stewart is a superstar in the making and will easily be a national recruit.

*****

Every time Shanahan shows up somewhere he’s highly competitive, tough, really physical and wants to impose his will on everybody in his way. That’s how the five-star offensive lineman performed at the Rivals Camp in Dallas last weekend - and that’s how the Austin (Texas) Westlake prospect has played for years. He can play offensive tackle, is probably better inside mixing it up and being that commanding physical force and it’s why SEC teams up and down the line, among others, are making him such a big priority.

*****

Kirkland had an outstanding showing at the Miami Rivals camp as he continues to look like he's getting in better shape and it really showed during the one-on-one portion. The four-star was very quick to get into his set at the snap and used his great length and strong punch to make sure that defensive linemen weren't able to get to the quarterback. With his sheer size and wingspan it should be hard for nearly any defensive lineman to beat him on an inside path to the quarterback.

*****

If there is a steady playmaker who is cerebral, talented and can turn on the electricity to his game it’s Nelson - and that’s what he showed at the Rivals camp in Los Angeles. The USC commit makes everything look effortless, like nothing bothers him, and no throw really challenges him all that much, either. His technique is great, along with his decision-making. There’s just so much to like about Nelson’s game.

*****

Arguably the biggest surprise on the entire Rivals Camp Series tour has been Franklin, who looks the part at 6-foot-7 and 380 pounds that he carries very well and his ability to move at his size was astonishing. At the New Orleans stop, Franklin dominated at right tackle, he has surprising athleticism for a player that big and he’s physical and huge so defensive linemen had no success against him. Missouri recently came through with an offer but his only other Power Five offer is from Texas Tech. He can play.

*****

At the Charlotte stop of the Rivals Camp Series, Davis put on a show. The Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day 2024 standout is just so talented and a natural leader. The top receivers gravitate toward him and he has the ability to put every ball right on the money. It’s why Clemson, Ohio State, North Carolina, Georgia and so many others are involved and why he’s ranked as the No. 1 quarterback in his class right now.

*****

Sayin is as technically sound as they come at the quarterback position. He has great power when he throws the ball down the field and toward the sideline, but he also has the ability to put touch on his passes when needed. It's easy to see that Sayin is very comfortable performing in the camp environment, with different receivers on each rep and different speeds to adjust to on the fly. Already a five-star, the California standout has all the tools to be a multiyear starter at a major Power Five program. Notre Dame, Georgia, Texas, Michigan and others are in hot pursuit.



*****

Jarrett has improved by leaps and bounds since we were able to scout him in-person last offseason. He's a couple inches taller now and carries 350 pounds on his 6-foot-6 frame very well. Even with that additional size, Jarrett is still very quick at the line of scrimmage and powerful enough to push around almost any offensive lineman he comes across.

*****