FORT MILL, S.C. — One of the fun attractions of the Rivals Camp Series at each stop is when the offensive lineman and the defensive lineman go at it.

NC State had a handful of targets take part in one-on-one's April 14. The Wolfpack have offered Matthews (N.C.) Weddington sophomore defensive end Aidan Harris, Durham (N.C.) Jordan sophomore nose tackle Noah Clark and Clemmons (N.C.) West Forsyth sophomore tackle Pierre Dean Jr.

NC State is also evaluated Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth sophomore tackle Jabian Shabazz and Rolesville (N.C.) High sophomore defensive end Zavion Griffin-Haynes.

