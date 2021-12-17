 CHARLOTTE — Richmond coach Chris Mooney broke down how his older, experienced team topped NC State 83-74 on Friday.
Video: Richmond coach Chris Mooney after defeating NC State

CHARLOTTE — Richmond coach Chris Mooney broke down how his older, experienced team topped NC State 83-74 on Friday at the Spectrum Center.

Mooney also discussed how difficult it was to game plan against NC State star forward Dereon Seabron, who finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds in the loss.

