College basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported moments later that the Wolfpack and the Billikens are planning to make it a home-and-home series, with a game in Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis on Thursday followed by a contest in Raleigh next season.

NC State Wolfpack men's basketball is finalizing a road game against Saint Louis this Thursday, as first reported by Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

A road matchup against Saint Louis would be NC State's toughest test of the season thus far. The Wolfpack and Billikens are ranked No. 36 and No. 37, respectively, according to KenPom.

Saint Louis also received the 27th-most votes in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released Monday.

The Pack has had five games this season either canceled or postponed, including Power Five matchups against UConn, Michigan and Louisville.

NC State paused all team activities last Tuesday when a second member of its "traveling party" tested positive for COVID-19.

The first positive test within the program was announced in the early morning of Saturday, Dec. 5, the same day the Wolfpack was set to play the now-canceled UConn game in Bubbleville and two days after playing UMass Lowell in the same venue in Uncasville, Conn.

According to head coach Kevin Keatts on his radio show recording Monday, NC State resumed practice Saturday with a limited roster. Keatts said he had six players available Saturday, and eight on Sunday.

The Wolfpack program has not yet officially lifted its pause as of Tuesday morning.

If a game against Saint Louis is made official on Thursday, the Pack is expected to have a limited roster with 8-9 players being available as the most likely scenario.

The matchup would also be a homecoming for junior forward Jericole Hellems, who is originally from St. Louis and attended Chaminade Prep in the area.

NC State would then have a quick turnaround, facing Campbell in PNC Arena on Saturday at 4 p.m. followed by an ACC opener against North Carolina on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

The Wolfpacker will have more on this developing story as more information becomes available.