Report: NC State basketball's NCAA case moved to newly formed committee
Per Joe Giglio of WRAL.com, NC State basketball's NCAA infractions case has been referred to the recently created Independent Accountability Resolution Process. The IIARP is a new committee that was set up at the recommendation of the Rice Commission that made its report in 2018.
Giglio noted that the biggest distinctions between the IIARP and the regular infractions committee is that the decisions made by the IIARP are final and cannot be appealed, and also that the IIARP is a committee that does not include anyone with direct ties to NCAA member schools.
"We are reviewing and evaluating our options," NC State senior associate athletic director Fred Demarest said in WRAL's report. The deadlined for NC State's response is April 14.
NC State was served with a notice of allegations in July of 2019. The NCAA charged four allegations for former head coach Mark Gottfried, former assistant Orlando Early and the Wolfpack basketball program, the most serious being an alleged $40,000 payment from Early through Shawn Farmer, Smith’s personal trainer and the alleged go-between with Smith’s family.
The accusation stems from testimony by former Adidas grassroots coach T.J. Gassnola during an FBI trial. There were also lesser violations involving complimentary basketball tickets.
NC State proposed self-imposed sanctions of a $5,000 fine, loss of a scholarship for the 2021-22 season, a reduction in official recruiting visits for the 2019-20 academic calendar and banning unofficial visits for two weeks in that year as well.
——
• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook