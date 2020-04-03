Per Joe Giglio of WRAL.com, NC State basketball's NCAA infractions case has been referred to the recently created Independent Accountability Resolution Process. The IIARP is a new committee that was set up at the recommendation of the Rice Commission that made its report in 2018. Giglio noted that the biggest distinctions between the IIARP and the regular infractions committee is that the decisions made by the IIARP are final and cannot be appealed, and also that the IIARP is a committee that does not include anyone with direct ties to NCAA member schools.

The NCAA allegations stem from the recruitment of Dennis Smith Jr. (Ken Martin)