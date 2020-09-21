Report: NC State forward A.J. Taylor in transfer portal
Per VerbalCommits.com, NC State men’s basketball redshirt junior forward A.J. Taylor has entered his name into the transfer portal.
Taylor, 6-foot-6, 205 pounds, only played three minutes in last year’s season-opener against Georgia Tech before missing the remainder of the campaign with a knee injury. He had one point, two rebounds and a blocked shot in his brief stint.
The Davenport, Iowa native came to Raleigh after averaging 9.0 points and 7.4 rebounds per game while playing 23.4 minutes of action as a redshirt freshman at Southwest Mississippi Community College in 2018-19.
NC State jumped in his recruitment when Taylor couldn’t attend Texas A&M or other SEC schools due to a league rule about accepting junior college transfers. Taylor had officially visited Virginia Tech when head coach Buzz Williams was in Blacksburg, and then officially visited Texas A&M after Williams was hired there.
Oregon State, Nevada, Boston College and Nebraska were some of the colleges that contacted Taylor.
