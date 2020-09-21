 Report: NC State Wolfpack basketball forward A.J. Taylor in transfer portal
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-21 08:43:19 -0500') }}

Report: NC State forward A.J. Taylor in transfer portal

Matt Carter
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Per VerbalCommits.com, NC State men’s basketball redshirt junior forward A.J. Taylor has entered his name into the transfer portal.

Taylor, 6-foot-6, 205 pounds, only played three minutes in last year’s season-opener against Georgia Tech before missing the remainder of the campaign with a knee injury. He had one point, two rebounds and a blocked shot in his brief stint.

NC State Wolfpack basketball forward A.J. Taylor
Taylor redshirted last season for NC State.

The Davenport, Iowa native came to Raleigh after averaging 9.0 points and 7.4 rebounds per game while playing 23.4 minutes of action as a redshirt freshman at Southwest Mississippi Community College in 2018-19.

NC State jumped in his recruitment when Taylor couldn’t attend Texas A&M or other SEC schools due to a league rule about accepting junior college transfers. Taylor had officially visited Virginia Tech when head coach Buzz Williams was in Blacksburg, and then officially visited Texas A&M after Williams was hired there.

Oregon State, Nevada, Boston College and Nebraska were some of the colleges that contacted Taylor.

——

