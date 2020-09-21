Per VerbalCommits.com, NC State men’s basketball redshirt junior forward A.J. Taylor has entered his name into the transfer portal. Taylor, 6-foot-6, 205 pounds, only played three minutes in last year’s season-opener against Georgia Tech before missing the remainder of the campaign with a knee injury. He had one point, two rebounds and a blocked shot in his brief stint.

Taylor redshirted last season for NC State.